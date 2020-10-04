IPL 2020, DC vs KKR: Player Ratings

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced off in another high-scoring Sharjah thriller in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Blistering fifties from Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw, along with valuable cameos from Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, took DC to a formidable total of 228/4. Although KKR put up a valiant effort led by Nitish Rana and Eoin Morgan, they eventually fell short by 18 runs.

Here are the player ratings from the DC vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

IPL 2020, DC vs KKR: DC Player Ratings

Anrich Nortje was the standout performer for DC [PC: iplt20.com]

Prithvi Shaw: 8/10

Shaw registered a 41-ball 66, which was his second fifty of IPL 2020. The young opener looked confident and in form, and struck 4 fours and 4 sixes while stitching together meaningful partnerships with Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer. His form at the top of the order is certainly a major plus for DC.

Shikhar Dhawan: 6.5/10

Advertisement

Dhawan hasn't quite fired in IPL 2020 so far, and he would've looked to make a big score on the batting paradise that is Sharjah. Although he dazzled briefly and hit Sunil Narine for a couple of monster sixes, he was dismissed for a 16-ball 26.

Shimron Hetmyer: 5.5/10

Hetmyer didn't have much to do in this game, and managed a 5-ball 7 after coming in in the last over of the DC innings. He took a good catch in the deep, but that was all the southpaw contributed.

Shreyas Iyer: 9.5/10

Iyer was unstoppable once he found his rhythm today, and finished on a 38-ball 88 that completely took the game away from KKR. The DC captain hit 7 fours and 6 sixes in his whirlwind knock, and was rightfully adjudged the Man of the Match. After losing Amit Mishra just two overs into his spell, he also managed his bowling resources quite well.

Rishabh Pant: 8/10

Pant hit 5 fours and 1 six in his 17-ball 38, and looked incredibly dangerous until he was dismissed with just over 2 overs to go. The young wicket-keeper added some valuable runs at the end of the DC innings, and was chirpy as ever behind the stumps.

Marcus Stoinis: 6.5/10

Stoinis could score only 1 run off 3 balls after coming in ahead of Shimron Hetmyer. With the ball in hand, although his figures read 1/46 in 4 overs, he did a decent job for a 6th bowling option in the absence of Amit Mishra. The Aussie all-rounder did bowl a number of loose deliveries, but scalped the all-important wicket of Rahul Tripathi in the final over.

Advertisement

Ravichandran Ashwin: 2/10

This wasn't a good outing for the returning Ashwin, who went for 26 runs in his 2 overs as a result of some clean hitting by Nitish Rana. The off-spinner didn't get more overs to bowl due to the short Sharjah boundaries, and he didn't justify his inclusion ahead of the excellent Axar Patel.

Amit Mishra: 7.5/10

Mishra was superb in the two overs that he bowled, teasing the batsmen with flight and dip. The veteran leg-spinner dismissed Shubman Gill with a lovely floated delivery, but suffered a finger injury while attempting to take a catch off his own bowling.

Kagiso Rabada: 6/10

Rabada conceded 51 runs in his 4 overs and was taken apart by Eoin Morgan in his final over, but still gets a decent rating due to the fact that he dismissed dangerman Andre Russell. It must be said that the South African looked far from his best, but an off-day was inevitable given the consistency he has displayed in IPL 2020.

Anrich Nortje: 9.5/10

Nortje was the pick of the DC bowlers, and had a real shout to be the Man of the Match ahead of Shreyas Iyer. The South African dismissed Sunil Narine in the powerplay, took a brilliant catch to dismiss Russell, and returned at the death to scalp the wickets of Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan. His penultimate over saved the match, which was rapidly slipping out of DC's grasp.

Harshal Patel: 8/10

Included in the playing XI in place of Ishant Sharma due to his all-round abilities, Patel didn't have to showcase his skills with the bat. With the ball, however, he was excellent with a number of slow balls and cutters deceiving the batsmen with regularity. The pacer picked up the wickets of Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik off consecutive balls to briefly derail the KKR run-chase.