IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of SRH vs DC

After a morale-shattering defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match of IPL 2020, the Delhi Capitals will look to get back to winning ways when they battle the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their twelfth match of the season.

The Capitals do not have an excellent head-to-head record (6-10) against the Orange Army. The last time these two teams battled in IPL 2020, the 2016 champions emerged victorious by 15 runs.

DC's batting unit has not fired in the last three matches. Barring Shikhar Dhawan, none of the batsmen have been able to dominate the bowlers. Since SRH have a stellar bowling lineup, Shreyas Iyer's men will have to lift their game.

The Hyderabad-based franchise have a few issues in their batting lineup as well. Manish Pandey played a match-winning innings against the Rajasthan Royals, but he scored a 29-ball 15 versus the Kings XI Punjab a couple of nights later. Skipper David Warner will expect his Indian batsmen to be a little more consistent.

The reverse fixture between SRH and DC will take place at the Dubai International Stadium. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for match number 47 of IPL 2020.

SRH vs DC pitch report

Dubai has played host to some close encounters in IPL 2020.

The Chennai Super Kings thrashed the Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in the previous game at this venue. Ruturaj Gaikwad won the Player of the Match award for his maiden IPL fifty, while the pitch equally assisted the fast bowlers and the spinners.

Here are a few vital stats that you need to know from the previous T20 fixtures played at the Dubai International Stadium.

T20 matches played: 87

Matches won by teams batting first: 35

Matches won by teams batting second: 51 (1 match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings score: 206/3 - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

Lowest 1st innings score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 155

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between SRH and DC

There are no chances of rain in Dubai during this IPL 2020 contest. The skies will remain clear, with the temperature staying around 28 degrees Celsius.