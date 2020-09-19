IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report and weather conditions

IPL 2020 action will move to Dubai when Delhi Capitals battle the Kings XI Punjab on a Super Sunday. The Dubai International Stadium will host 24 of the 56 league matches in IPL 2020, and four of those matches will be afternoon games.

Dubai International Stadium hosted a few IPL fixtures in 2014. The Pakistan cricket team has also used this venue as one of its adopted home grounds.

In T20I matches played on this ground, the teams batting first have breached the 200-run landmark on multiple occasions. All squads, except defending champions Mumbai Indians and two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders are staying in hotels in Dubai for IPL 2020.

The UAE pitches have generally assisted the slower bowlers, but the track at the Dubai International Stadium has been good for batting as well. With Dubai scheduled to host 24 games in IPL 2020, here's a look at the pitch conditions and weather report.

Dubai International Stadium pitch report for IPL 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad will open their IPL 2020 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai

The Dubai International Stadium has hosted many T20 internationals. The highest first innings score at this venue has been 211, which was recorded by Sri Lanka in 2013. Four years later, Ireland registered the same total against Scotland.

The average run rate in T20I games at Dubai is 7.13, which is slightly higher than that at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

No batsman has touched the three-figure mark in T20Is here, with Kusal Perera holding the record for the highest individual score in a T20I, having made 84 against Pakistan in 2013.

Imad Wasim holds the record for the best bowling figures, having picked up a five-wicket haul against West Indies in 2016. Afghanistan pulled off the highest successful run-chase on this ground by chasing down UAE's 180-run target.

The medium-fast bowlers have also achieved some success at the Dubai International Stadium, with Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir scalping 22 wickets in 15 T20Is on this ground.

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020

Spinners like Amit Mishra can perform well in Dubai

The skies will stay clear in Dubai throughout IPL 2020. There are zero chances of rain interruptions in any match. The weather conditions will be hot and would test the stamina levels of all players. The temperature in Dubai is expected to stay around 35 degrees Celsius.