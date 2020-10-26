IPL 2020: KKR vs KXIP head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 46

Kolkata Knight Riders recorded a magnificent victory over Delhi Capitals in their previous IPL 2020 match. Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, and Sunil Narine starred for the 2-time IPL champions as they bulldozed the Delhi-based franchise.

KKR will battle the Kings XI Punjab in their next fixture. Both teams need to win this match to strengthen their chances for a place in the IPL 2020 playoffs. When the two franchises had locked horns earlier this season, KKR beat KXIP by two runs.

KXIP are on a four-match winning streak and captain KL Rahul will be keen to ensure that the winning momentum continues. The Mohali-based franchise have played some memorable matches against the Knight Riders in the last 12 seasons, and here's a look at their head-to-head stats before their reverse fixture in IPL 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Head-to-head stats

After their win in the last match against KXIP, KKR have extended their head-to-head lead to 18-8. KKR have not lost to KXIP in their previous four meetings. Both franchises have one victory each from their engagements in UAE.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 46 of IPL 2020

Andre Russell has scored 253 runs donning the KKR jersey against the Kings XI Punjab. His teammate Sunil Narine has dismissed 28 KXIP batsmen in the IPL.

KL Rahul has registered three half-centuries in five KKR-vs-KXIP matches. Mohammed Shami has scalped four wickets against his former franchise in KXIP colors.

Dinesh Karthik won the Player-of-the-Match award in the previous match between KKR and KXIP courtesy of his 29-ball 58.