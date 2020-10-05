MI vs RR: 2 RR players for whom this is a do-or-die match

The 20th match of IPL 2020 will be played on October 6th between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

MI is currently leading the table, winning three out of five matches they played. RR is at the 5th position and they have won two matches and lost two.

MI and RR have played 23 matches against each other in the IPL. Both teams have won 11 matches each and one match ended in no result. MI have won the IPL title four times. RR, on the other hand, have won it only once in the first season of the IPL.

When the two teams met last year, RR won both matches. However, MI went on to win the title last year while RR finished the season in the seventh position.

Let’s take a look at two Rajasthan players who have to perform against the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming fixture.

#1 Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Robin Uthappa has a decent IPL record of 4444 runs at an average of 28.30, striking at 129.86. In IPL 2019, he scored 282 runs at an average of 31.33.

This year, though, he has failed to make any impact in the IPL so far. He has scored only 33 runs from the four matches played this season with his scores reading 5, 9, 2 and 17. Batting at No. 4 and being an experienced player, he is expected to play an anchoring or attacking role depending on the situation.

With players like Manan Vohra warming the bench, the Rajasthan Royals are never short of options, and this will put pressure on Uthappa to deliver a big knock against the Mumbai Indians.

#2 Jaydev Unadkat

Jayadev Unadkat (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Jaydev Unadkat's IPL journey has been very ordinary, barring his performance in IPL 2017, where he picked up 24 wickets from 12 matches.

Unadkat has been a part of RR since 2018, but his performances have been below par for them. In 2018 and 2019, he picked wickets at a rate of less than one wicket per match, and his economy rate was around 10 per over.

So far, the story is not so different this year either. He managed to pick up only one wicket in the four matches played at an average of 119 and economy is 9.91.

Unadkat has been given a long run in the last two seasons by the RR and has delivered poor returns. This year, the RR team management might not make the same mistake and could give Varun Aaron a chance if the things don't work out with Unadkat.