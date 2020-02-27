IPL 2020 News: Mohit Sharma hopeful of a fresh start with the Delhi Capitals

Mohit Sharma is looking forward to working with Ricky Ponting at the Delhi Capitals in this years' IPL.

Mohit Sharma is among those players who thrived under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in the IPL and found a route to the Indian team.

But post the 2015 World Cup, Mohit gradually lost his place in the Indian team and saw himself drifting away from the radar of the national selectors.

However, the pacer is hopeful that playing for his new franchise, the Delhi Capitals, would give his career a huge boost as he can work alongside some greats of the game like Ricky Ponting. Mohit told IANS,

"I am at a stage where good guidance can change the course of my career. I am really excited to learn from Ponting and the rest of the coaching staff."

The Delhi Capitals have experienced players like Ajikya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin, along with the youth and flair of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw among others.

As a result, Mohit is positive about the chances of the Delhi-based franchise in this year's IPL.

"I think Delhi Capitals has the strongest bunch of Indian cricketers this season. We have the right mix of youth and experience.

"Even last year, the general consensus among other franchises was that Delhi Capitals was the team with the most potential, thanks to their promising young players. I am confident that we can perform even better this year."

The IPL is scheduled to start on 29th March, with Delhi Capitals set to play their first match the following day against the Kings XI Punjab.