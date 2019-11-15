IPL 2020: Ranking all the pre-auction trades this year

How will the Delhi Capitals fit Rahane into their packed batting order?

The player trade window ahead of the IPL 2020 auctions saw quite a few franchises playing out their strategies to build their squads prior to the auction in Kolkata on 19th December.

A total of 11 players shifted teams in the player window that ended on 15th November, with India internationals Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane two of the biggest names in the list which also featured foreign stars Trent Boult and Sherfane Rutherford.

Of the eight teams set to feature in IPL 2020, three teams namely the Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Capitals and Rajasthan Royals were the busiest during the trade window. R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane joined DC, while Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult (Both MI), Jagadeesha Suchith (KXIP) and Rahul Tewthia (RR) were the other players off-loaded.

Apart from R Ashwin, the Kings XI Punjab also let go of seamer Ankit Rajpoot while the Rajasthan Royals released Dhawal Kulkarni, who will represent the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020.

An interesting and yet confusing trade was that of Mayank Markande, who was initially traded to the Delhi Capitals from Mumbai Indians before the Royals confirmed that Markande, along with Tewthia were both signed by the 2008 champions.

In a last ditch-attempt to get involved in the trade window, the Kolkata Knight Riders drafted Siddesh Lad from the Mumbai Indians, which was the last deal that took place as the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings were the only two teams which did not take part in the pre-auction window.

With the trade deadline having come to a close, in this article, we rank the 11 trades that happened with respect to their possible impact for their new teams.

Feel free to let us know how you rank these trades in the comments section below!

#11 Rahul Tewatia (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals)

Rahul Tewatia

Easily one of the most confusing trades, after Rahane, of course. Granted that Shane Warne is in the coaching staff, but with Shreyas Gopal having cemented his place in the squad, Tewthia looks like he could be warming the benches for the whole season.

Also, Riyan Parag made quite a statement with his all-round show last season and will be certainly backed to come good in IPL 2020 as well. While Tewatia was no mug with the bat last season, the Royals have some quality batsmen through Ben Stokes, Steven Smith, Jos Buttler among others.

It remains to be seen as to how Tewatia fits in RR's plan for the upcoming season.

