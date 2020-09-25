IPL 2020: Ranking each team based on average age

The IPL is the perfect stage for fresh new talent to come and prove themselves. However, the experience and skills offered by established players are invaluable to a team's fortunes. For a franchise to have a chance at winning the coveted IPL trophy, they need members from both camps to fire in unison.

While all IPL teams have a mix of both youth and experience, some franchises tend to lean more towards one type. In this list, we rank the average age of all 8 teams in descending order.

#8 Chennai Super Kings: Average age 30.54 years

Chennai Super Kings. Courtesy: iplt20.com

Nicknamed The Dad's Army, Chennai Super Kings chose to bank heavily on experienced players upon their comeback to IPL in 2018. While social media decided to make fun of them, their performances spoke for themselves.

They roared back to win the title in 2018 before falling short by one run in 2019 in the final. (Their average age is not including Suresh Raina (33) and Harbhajan Singh (40). Their inclusion would raise their average age to 31.41). Their oldest player is Imran Tahir at 41 while the youngest is Sam Curran at 22.

Players break-up:

35 years+ : 8 30-34 years: 4 25-30 years: 5 <25 years: 5

#7 Royal Challengers Bangalore: 29.289

Royal Challengers Bangalore. Courtesy: iplt20.com

Royal Challengers Bangalore are playing their 13th IPL season still looking for their maiden IPL trophy. While the team has made 3 final appearances, they have been lackluster in recent years.

Their squad also seems to have a higher number of experienced campaigners. The average age stands at 29.29. Their oldest player is Dale Steyn (37) while Washington Sundar and Devdutt Padikkal are both 20.

The hero of Karnataka's Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumphs, Devdutt Padikkal, in an exclusive interview for RCB and our Bold fans.#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/CgtpYw2ZyO — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 5, 2019

Players break-up:

35 years+ : 3 30-34 years : 9 25-30 years : 6 <25 years : 3

#6 Mumbai Indians : 27.38 years

Mumbai Indians. Courtesy: iplt20.com

The defending champions have the 3rd oldest team going by the squad's average age. This has not stopped the Mumbai Indians from excelling at the IPL. They won the 2019 edition and finished 5th in IPL 2018.

The non-availability of Lasith Malinga (37 years) was a blow to the team but it did reduce their average age a notch. The oldest player in their current squad is Mitchell McClenaghan at 34 years. Their youngest player is Prince Balwant Rai Singh (21 years). Rahul Chahar and Anukul Roy are also each 21 years old.

Player break-up:

35 years+ : 0 30-34 years : 12 25-30 years : 4 <25 years : 8