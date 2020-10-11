IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 28

After registering back-to-back wins, the Kolkata Knight Riders will be keen to complete a hat-trick of victories in IPL 2020 when they cross paths with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Knight Riders had kicked off their campaign with a defeat against the Mumbai Indians, but they have bounced back in style, winning four of their next five fixtures.

Their next opponents, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, have also won four of their first six games in IPL 2020. RCB have defeated the Chennai Super Kings, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Mumbai Indians, and the Rajasthan Royals this season.

The upcoming clash between KKR and RCB should be a nail-biting encounter because both teams have momentum by their side. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats before they lock horns in IPL 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head stats

The Kolkata Knight Riders lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore 15-10 in the head-to-head record. Both franchises got the better of each other once during the previous IPL season.

Talking about their record outside India, RCB lead KKR 2-1. However, it is noteworthy that the Knight Riders had emerged victorious by two runs when they faced the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2014.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 28 of IPL 2020

Virat Kohli has scored 674 runs against KKR, the most by any RCB batsman. Yuzvendra Chahal, meanwhile, has picked up 13 wickets in 12 RCB-KKR fixtures.

Sunil Narine has troubled the RCB batsmen a lot as he has scalped 16 wickets in 14 fixtures against RCB. Andre Russell, too has aggregated 292 runs in eight innings against RCB.

Thus, it will be interesting to see if the two Caribbean all-rounders can replicate their past performances in IPL 2020 on Monday.