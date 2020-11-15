IPL 2020: Top 5 statements that didn't age well

Over the years, mind games between players on and off the field have become the norm. There have been numerous occasions where the players successfully diverted their rival's attention by sledging them during or before the match.

On the other hand, these comments have sometimes come back to haunt the players with their opponents forcing them to eat humble pie. In this article, we will look at those five statements that did not age well in IPL 2020.

5. Vijay Shankar records his first IPL duck

Before IPL 2020 began, Vijay Shankar stated in an interview with ESPNCricinfo that he held the record for the most IPL innings without a duck for an Indian batsman in response to being asked what record he would like to break in the IPL.

However, Shankar got out for a duck in the Sunrisers Hyderabad's first IPL 2020 fixture against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. His team needed a solid knock from him, but unfortunately, the all-rounder saw his stumps broken by Yuzvendra Chahal, off the first ball he faced.

4. Shreyas Iyer wanted to win all league matches in IPL 2020

IPL 2020: 'The record of winning all 14 league stage matches' - DC skipper Shreyas Iyer on what record he'd like to breakhttps://t.co/HWmhN4kWuX#IPL2020 #DelhiCapitals #ShreyasIyer #YahooCricket — Yahoo! Cricket (@YahooCricket) September 14, 2020

ESPNCricinfo also interviewed the Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer before IPL 2020. When asked which record he would love to break this season, the right-handed batsman made a bold statement and said that he wished for DC to become the first franchise to win all 14 league matches in a season.

To date, not a single team has managed to qualify for the playoffs undefeated. While DC made a solid start to their IPL 2020 season, they lost their path halfway through the league phase, and ultimately finished at second position. It goes without saying that Iyer's men could not match their leader's target.