IPL 2020: ‘We are very different bowlers’ – James Pattinson on replacing Lasith Malinga in Mumbai Indians squad

Australian fast bowler James Pattinson was previously associated with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for three seasons but an injury-strewn career made sure he hasn’t made his Indian Premier League debut yet. He will now get a shot to prove himself in the tournament after the Mumbai Indians recently named him as a replacement for Lasith Malinga for IPL 2020.

In an interview with Sportstar, James Pattinson heaped praise on Malinga but said that it would be unfair to compare him to the Sri Lankan pacer because they have different styles of play. IPL’s leading wicket-taker, Malinga, pulled out of the 13th edition of the cash-rich league due to personal reasons.

James Pattinson said:

“Playing in such a big competition like the IPL always makes people a little bit nervous. Lasith is an amazing player and his record speaks for itself, but we are very different bowlers. All I can do is trust my training and skills to play my role for the team...My X-factor is my ability to swing the ball very late at a fast speed.”

While Quinton de Kock and Kieron Pollard are likely to be starters, James Pattinson will have a direct face-off with Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan and fellow Aussie Nathan Coulter-Nile for the remaining two slots.

The 30-year-old, who represents the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, stated that it is very important to understand the team’s requirements and then go about it as per one’s own strengths. He explained:

“You just have to play to your strengths. There are some players who have great slower balls and use them well and others that just try to bowl as fast as they can for their four overs. You also need to understand the role you are playing within the team.”

James Pattinson would be looking to make the most of IPL 2020

IPL 2020 would be the perfect opportunity for James Pattinson to secure a national berth

James Pattinson, who was sidelined with injuries for the majority of his career, is hoping that a successful IPL season will help him earn a berth in the Australian side, especially with two T20 World Cups lined up in the next two years. He said:

“I am confident in my body and my ability. There are a few bowlers ahead of me in the T20 International pecking order. So all I can do is prove to the selectors that if called upon, I will play the role required of me.”

While he made a successful return to the Test side in the Ashes and the home series against New Zealand last year, it has been more than eight years since he played a T20I. So, IPL 2020 would be the perfect opportunity for him to secure a national berth while also help Mumbai Indians lift a record fifth IPL title.