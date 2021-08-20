IPL 2021: 3 DC players who starred and 2 who flopped

Weeks before the start of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals (DC) were hit by the injury to their then captain, Shreyas Iyer. Young Rishabh Pant was given the responsibility of leading the IPL 2020 finalists in his place.

With a mixed pack of young and experienced players, Delhi Capitals (DC) find themselves right at the top of the points table after 8 games. The Delhi-based franchise have won 6 out of their 8 games and are on the cusp of making it to the playoffs.

Players who starred for Delhi Capitals (DC)

Avesh Khan has been a golden find for the Delhi Capitals

One of the major revelations in IPL 2021, Avesh Khan put up some splendid shows with the ball in the first half of the league. Standing second in the purple cap list, Avesh Khan has picked 14 wickets in 8 games for his franchise. What's more is that he has done so at a brilliant economy of 7.70 runs per over.

With his best figures from IPL 2021 currently at 3/32, Avesh Khan will look to improve on his performances in the next leg of the tournament. With DC almost certain to qualify for the play-offs, Avesh will have ample opportunities to prove his worth and make a strong case for himself in UAE.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has shown immense consistency for DC

Dhawan has undisputedly been the biggest star performer for the Delhi Capitals over the last two IPL seasons. Having scored 380 runs in 8 innings, Dhawan finds himself sitting comfortably on top of the orange cap standings currently.

With his highest score this season being 92, Dhawan will keenly eye the 3-figure mark in the UAE leg of the IPL. His performances at the top of the order have more often than not given a massive boost and a leeway to the middle and lower order to free their hands and propel DC to huge totals or to chase down daunting targets.

#3 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant did great justice to his captaincy role

Captaincy may get the better of even the greatest players in cricket, but not Rishabh Pant. He has donned the mantle for the Delhi Capitals (DC) and is managing it beautifully.

While his captaincy has been spectacular thus far, his personal performances also can't be ignored. Pant has scored 213 runs across 8 innings for the Delhi Capitals. WMore importantly, he has held the batting unit together on occasions when the top-order failed to deliver.

With Shreyas Iyer set to return for the UAE leg, there's no clarity on who would be the captain for the second half. However, Pant will certainly be someone to watch out for irrespective of whether he is captain or not.

Players who flopped for Delhi Capitals (DC)

Ishant Sharma failed to make his mark, yet again

While there's no doubt about Ishant Sharma's abilities in Test cricket, his injury-prone nature is a problem. After being ruled out of action of IPL last year, Ishant Sharma returned fit this year. However, issues with his fitness has always hurt the Delhi Capitals and the balance of the team.

Ishant Sharma played a total of 3 games for DC in IPL 2021, and performed below average. He took only 1 wicket and and gave away runs at an economy of 8.08.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravi Ashwin couldn't live up to his bowling standards

R Ashwin has been one of the best spinners in the history of the IPL, but he failed to find his rhythm during the first leg of IPL 2021. Being a senior member of the Delhi Capitals setup, Ashwin's presence and performances were critical to the team's fortunes.

However, the ace spinner managed to scalp only 1 wicket in the 5 matches he featured in for DC. Moveover, Ashwin withdrew from the IPL season midway to be with his family in difficult times.

