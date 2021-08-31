IPL 2021: 3 major milestones the bowlers are on the verge of creating

With just a few days remaining for the final leg of IPL 13, all the teams are gearing up to begin the second half on a high note. While we witnessed some gripping games here at home thanks to the finishers with the bat, the bravehearts with the ball were no less.

The IPL has opened up multiple avenues for both pacers and spinners. From Ravi Ashwin to Jaspit Bumrah, modern-day cricket's bowlers have proved themselves time and again in the league and have been picked to play for their nations consistently.

Here's a quick look at 3 such bowlers who are on the verge of crossing some super milestones this IPL.

IPL's Leading Wicket-taker-to-be

Amit Mishra celebrating a wicket

The Delhi Capitals spinner has always been a bankable player for the team. Having played around 154 matches in the IPL, Amit Mishra has 166 wickets to his name with a single five-for and four four-wicket hauls. The 38-year-old is now just 5 wickets behind former Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga to be crowned the highest wicket-taker of all-time in the IPL. In fact, he already holds the title of taking the most hat-tricks. Three, in case you were wondering.

From Sir to Surpasser

Sir Jadeja posing in style

Ravindra Jadeja’s fielding itself is a milestone for others. But this is about his bowling. Did you know he could soon reach 100 wickets for CSK and be only the second-ever to do it?

Jadeja currently holds 120 wickets in all of IPL, out of which 93 are from his time at CSK. If he manages to pick 7 more in UAE, he will be the second player to get 100 wickets for the Kings after Dwayne Bravo (113 for CSK).

But yeah, Sir has already surpassed Ravi Ashwin's record of picking 90 wickets for CSK, which we know he will be smiling about after reading this.

The 150 Club

Ravi Ashwin doing what he does best

Speaking of Ravi Ashwin being surpassed, he himself is around the corner of creating a new record. With 139 IPL wickets under his belt, Ashwin is just 11 behind from joining the 150-wicket club.

While the Delhi Capitals' spinner took a break after their Chennai leg, he is likely to join the DC camp in UAE as per reports. Asking a bit too much, but wouldn't it be great to see him reach this milestone with two or three five-fors?

Edited by Rohit Mishra