IPL 2021: 3 overseas cricketers who will play in the IPL for the first time

Apart from Indian cricketers, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has provided a platform to many overseas cricketers to showcase their talent. Foreign cricketers have always been a star attraction in the IPL since its start in 2008 while many have used this platform to relaunch themselves in international cricket.

From Shaun Marsh to Dwayne Bravo to Andrew Tye, several foreign cricketers have used the IPL as a launchpad for recognition by their national team. With only two weeks to go until the second phase of IPL 2021, many international cricketers will be up in action to make a name for themselves.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 international cricketers, who will be plying their trade in the IPL for the first time.

#1. Tim David | Royal Challengers Bangalore

Tim David, the Singapore-based cricketer, has earned a reputation for himself with his whirlwind knocks. In the wake of his recent performances, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have snared him up for the second phase of IPL 2021 as Finn Allen's replacement.

Tim was in swashbuckling form in the recent Royal London One-Day Cup and The Hundred. The right-handed batsman amassed 340 runs from eight matches at an average of 68 in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He also struck the highest number of sixes (20) in the recently concluded 50-over competition.

The 25-year-old has been in great form in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and will be keen to make debut IPL stint memorable in the RCB jersey.

#2. Wanindu Hasaranga | Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for the remainder of the IPL 2021. This will be his first stint in the biggest T20 league.

The 24-year-old all-rounder made some head turns, especially with the ball, when India toured Sri Lanka in July. Hasaranga finished as the highest wicket-taker in T20I, picking up nine wickets including a 4/9 to help his side win the three-match T20I series.

Wanindu Hasaranga, who is excited and honoured to play in the IPL, is currently the second-best T20I bowler in the world. He hopes to continue the good work as Virat Kohli's RCB chase their maiden IPL trophy.

#1. Adil Rashid | Punjab Kings

Despite being a proven match-winner, Adil Rashid struggled to find a buyer during the IPL 2021 auction. However, his dream of playing in the cash-rich league saw broad daylight. Punjab Kings roped him in as Kane Richardson's replacement for the 2nd phase of the IPL 2021.

A regular in the England side, the leg-spinner has featured in 62 T20I games, picking up 65 wickets at a strike rate of 7.48. He is currently the fourth-ranked T20I bowler and will be a valuable addition to KL Rahul's side alongside other wrist spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin.

Rashid, who is expected to join his teammates on September 8 in Dubai, will be keen to make his debut IPL season memorable.

