IPL 2021: 3 teams at the bottom that still have a chance to make the playoffs

After a premature end on May 4 due to COVID-19 crisis, the second phase of IPL 2021 is scheduled to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of the points table with 12 points, followed by Chennai Super Kings (10) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (10) while Sunrisers Hyderabad (2) toil at the bottom.

But the four-month gap and different conditions in the UAE can completely completely turn the table upside down. With still a month to go, let's take a look at the three bottom-placed teams who can surprise everyone with a top four finish in IPL 2021.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders were among the few franchises who will be elated with IPL 2021 being shifted to the UAE. The purple brigade missed out on a top-four place when the IPL 2020 was played in the UAE by a whisker after falling short on net run-rate.

Kolkata boast some quality spinners in their ranks which gives them an edge over other sides in the sluggish and turning wickets in the UAE. Kuldee Yadav 's return to form Yadav alongside Shakib Al Hasan and Varun Chakravarthy will keep the Kolkata-based team in a good position ahead of the start of the second phase of IPL 2021.

Although they will miss the service of their ace fast bowler Pat Cummins, Andre Russell's return to form will be a confidence booster for Kolkata Knight Riders.

They are currently placed seventh in the IPL 2021 points table, ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad, with four points from seven matches.

Punjab Kings

Despite boasting one of the strongest squads in the entire competition, KL Rahul's Punjab Kings never got going in the first half of IPL 2021. They started the competition in an emphatic manner, beating Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring encounter, but lost the next game to Chennai Super Kings.

They managed to accumulate only six points from eight matches before the tournament was postponed on May 4. It was kind of a blessing in disguise for the franchise as they were without their skipper in the last couple of games who was diagnosed with appendicitis.

The break might have worked wonders for the side as their star signings have shown signs of returning to form. While Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran have looked in decent touch during West Indies international assignments, England international Dawid Malan has also been striking the ball well in the ongoing The Hundred.

Pooran and Malan's form will make the Punjab Kings' middle-order strong, which they lacked in the first half of IPL 2021. And with quality spinners Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi in the ranks, Punjab Kings will fancy their chances for a top-four finish in IPL 2021.

Rajasthan Royals

Despite losing star players like Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals put up a good fight under young leader Sanju Samson. They were stationed in fifth spot with six points from seven matches before IPL 2021 came to a standstill.

While they are likely to miss Stokes and Archer yet again, the devastating form of England batsman Liam Livingstone will massively boost the Royals middle-order. Thr right-handed batsman, who pulled out midway through earlier this year, has single-handedly propelled Birmingham Pheonix to the finals of The Hundred.

The 28-year-old cricketer averages over 60 in the tournament at a strike rate of 171.59. He has slammed 23 sixes in the competition, which is 11 more than second-bast Moeen Ali's 12.

Along with Liam Livingstone, David Miller's rich vein of form in recent outings for South Africa will give Rajasthan Royals management a couple of options to choose from.

On the bowling front, Mustafizur Rahman has also hit the peak at the right time and he, along with Chris Morris and Rahul Tewatia, will form a strong attack in UAE conditions.

The squad looks balanced and if they manage to hit the right chords, Rajasthan will be a strong contender to book a place in the top four in the second phase of IPL 2021.

