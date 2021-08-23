IPL 2021: 3 things you need to know about Wanindu Hasaranga, RCB's latest recruit

Wanindu Hasaranga replaced Adam Zampa in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021. The Sri Lankan star could make his IPL debut in the United Arab Emirates next month.

Hasaranga became popular after his match-winning performances for the Jaffna Stallions in Lanka Premier League 2020. He was the Man of the Tournament in the competition where his team, Jaffna, emerged as the champions. After LPL 2020, Wanindu has performed consistently for the Sri Lankan cricket team.

Most recently, the leg-spin bowling all-rounder powered the island nation to a 2-1 T20I series win against Team India at home. RCB will hope that Wanindu Hasaranga performs consistently for them for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season.

Before Hasaranga plays his first IPL match for the Bangalore-based franchise, here's a look at some lesser-known facts about the Sri Lankan star.

1. Wanindu Hasaranga is currently the highest-ranked Asian bowler on ICC T20I Rankings

Wanindu Hasaranga is the new No.2 bowler on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings 🎉



Full list ➡️ https://t.co/H7CnAiepAj pic.twitter.com/HDRbDjvxf0 — ICC (@ICC) July 28, 2021

Asia is home to some of the best bowlers in the world, and Wanindu Hasaranga is ahead of all the other Asian bowlers in the ICC T20I Rankings at the moment. The Sri Lankan all-rounder is in second position, with 764 rating points to his name. He is only behind former Royal Challengers Bangalore player Tabraiz Shamsi.

Hasaranga rose to second position after a brilliant performance in the home T20I series against India. He bowled a dream spell of 4/9 on his 24th birthday to help Sri Lanka win the series decider in Colombo.

Wanindu Hasaranga also holds the 12th ranking in the ICC T20I Rankings for All-rounders.

2. Wanindu Hasaranga played against RCB teammate Washington Sundar in ICC U-19 World Cup 2016

Wanindu Hasaranga represented his nation in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2016

The ICC U-19 World Cup is considered the first step towards greatness for any cricketer. Many big names like Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and others have been part of this competition.

Wanindu Hasaranga played for Sri Lanka U-19s in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2016. Sri Lanka U-19s finished fourth in the tournament, with Wanindu scalping seven wickets in six matches for the team.

Sri Lanka U-19s battled Ishan Kishan's India U-19s in the semifinal. In that game, Hasaranga played against Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Avesh Khan and his soon-to-be RCB teammate Washington Sundar. Hasaranga went wicketless in that game and scored 8 runs in the second innings.

3. Evin Lewis destroyed Wanindu Hasaranga on his T20 debut

Lewis 44* off 18. Afridi 37 off 17 and 4 wickets. Narine 3-10. @dhaka_dynamites showing why they're defending champions. Demoralising table toppers Sylhet Sixers. #BPL2017 — Static_357 (@Static_a357) November 11, 2017

Wanindu Hasaranga made his T20 debut in the 2017 Bangladesh Premier League. He represented the Sylhet Sixers in his first T20 match. Sylhet included him in their playing XI for the game against Dhaka Dynamites.

Hasaranga's team batted first and scored 101/9 in their 20 overs. Dhaka chased the 102-run target in just 7.5 overs. Hasaranga bowled the last over of the game, where Evin Lewis smashed three sixes and finished things off in style.

The Sri Lankan star had an economy rate of 24 in his first T20 match, but Hasaranga has improved a lot now. After playing 60 T20 matches, he has 80 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 6.37.

Edited by Prem Deshpande