IPL 2021: 3 uncapped India players who have set the stage on fire

The IPL has always provided youngsters with the opportunity to not only rub shoulders with the best in the business but also to hone their skills and move ahead rapidly in their respective careers.

This season has not been any different. At a time when Indian cricket has become the envy of the world for its amazing bench strength, the IPL continues to produce remarkable players that have the potential to serve Indian cricket for a long time. From batters to bowlers - this season of the IPL has given Indian cricket several priceless diamonds.

On that note, we take a look at three uncapped Indian players that have set the stage on fire in the IPL:

#1 Avesh Khan

Avesh's exploits in the IPL could well see him get an India cap in the future

Perhaps the biggest find of the season, Avesh Khan, has certainly taken the stage by storm. From taking the new ball to firing in yorkers in the death overs, the fast bowler has ticked all the boxes. He was in the reserves for India's England tour, but an injury cut short his chances.

The 24-year-old has continued his form in this UAE leg and has been one of the biggest reasons for Delhi Capitals' form and progress in the tournament. In 14 matches, he has picked up 22 wickets at an average of 17.31 with an economy rate of 7.18.

“Avesh Khan can bowl across different phases of the innings with great impact," former India opener Gautam Gambhir summarized Khan's impact and skills perfectly in a video for ESPNCricinfo. "He can bowl with the new ball, nip it in, he can bowl in the middle, and hustle you with pace."

#2 Venkatesh Iyer

Iyer has turned the IPL around for KKR

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have turned their campaign around in the UAE leg of the IPL. One of the biggest reasons behind their surge has been the aggressive batting and the unbridled approach taken by the batters.

Young Venkatesh Iyer has been the catalyst with the bat at the top of the order. Such has been his impact in these games that cricket pundits are calling for him to be fast-tracked into the Indian team.

“Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill have been the shining lights for us in the second half," KKR captain Eoin said about the young batter. "I thought we were brilliant to take the opportunities."

In seven matches in this phase, the left-hander has scored 239 runs at an average of 39.83 with a strike-rate of 129.18, in addition to bowling a number of crucial overs. Iyer could be one of those talents that can serve Indian cricket for a long time in the future.

#3 Harshal Patel

Harshal could well be the MVP in this year's IPL

Also Read

The holder of the Purple Cap, Harshal Patel, has finally got his moment under the sun. After years of obscurity in the league, Harshal has been the main bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) right through the league. Heading into the playoffs, the seamer has picked up 30 wickets in 14 matches, which is already a record.

His exploits in the death overs stand out and with his plethora of variations, he has become really difficult to deal with for the batters. If reports are to be believed, Patel will stay back with the Indian team as a death bowler for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Who can make their India debut quicker? Harshal Patel Avesh Khan 0 votes so far