IPL 2021: 3 uncapped Indian players who can have a bumper second phase

The second phase of the IPL is just about a week away and true to its nature, it will be the biggest test of skills, temperament and mettle of players. It is a money-spinner, an extravaganza players want to be part of, but at its core it remains a competition that gives unknown players a chance to catapult themselves to better and bigger things.

The motto of the IPL is 'Where Talent Meets Opportunity' and over the years, the league has been a boon for domestic players in India as performances here generally give them the spotlight that they deserve. As the second phase is ready to engulf the cricketing world, there will be a number of players who will be keen to make their presence felt.

Here, we take a look at 3 promising uncapped players who would wish for a bumper IPL season:

1.) Avesh Khan (Delhi Capitals)

Avesh was one of the best Indian bowlers in the first phase of IPL

The 24-year-old was one of the standout performers in the first phase of the IPL. He pipped Ishant Sharma to be a part of Delhi Capitals and was mighty impressive with the new ball as well in the final overs of the match.

Avesh emerged as the second-highest wicket-keeper in the phase as he bagged 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.70. This came after an impressive domestic season and hence, he was added as a stand-by call for the Indian team's tour of England.

However, he suffered an injury to the left thumb ahead of the series and would now want to get back amongst wickets and show the selectors that he can be another bowler who can be trusted across all formats.

2.) Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Harshal Patel will start the second phase of IPL as the highest wicket-taker

The 30-year-old will start as the highest-wicket taker in IPL 2021 when the second phase begins. He picked up 17 wickets from seven matches at an economy rate of 9.17 and had best figures of 5/27.

On sluggish pitches, he was brilliant with his slower deliveries and variations and was extremely difficult to hit in the first few matches. His success with the ball, especially on sluggish pitches in Chennai, was instrumental in RCB's tremendous start to the campaign.

He was expensive in the last few matches, but he has had enough time to assess his bowling and RCB would hope he recaptures his form in the second phase in the UAE.

3.) Shahrukh Khan (Punjab Kings)

Shahrukh Khan would hope for a bumper IPL season with Punjab Kings

The big-hitting batsman from Chennai came into the IPL with a lot of expectation and hype. He started off in an impressive manner for Punjab Kings, but he was not very consistent.

He will come into the IPL as a man in form as he was superb for Lyca Kovai Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), where he scored 210 runs in eight matches at an average of 52.50 and with a strike rate of 177.96.

If he is in form, it will allow Punjab's top order to play aggressively in the powerplay overs and will take away a lot of pressure from KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle.

