IPL 2021: 4 approaching milestones in tonight's RR vs SRH game 

The battle for fourth spot at IPL 2021 is getting more intense than ever. After yesterday's matches the points table has CSK at the top and RCB at no. 3, the winners of matches 38 and 39 respectively.

With the fight between teams from number 4 through 7 seemingly going down to the wire, Match 40 scheduled for tonight would be one worth watching out for. It's the Rajasthan Royals taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad after all! With some great players on both sides, let's take a look at the milestones they might have a shot at in tonight's game, keeping the result aside for a minute.

#1 Samson is 65 runs short of 3,000 IPL runs

RR skipper Sanju Samson seems to wear his heart on his sleeve. But with bigger games coming up for the Royals, he will surely like to take it up a notch. The wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 351 runs in 9 matches in the current edition and is a strong contender for the Orange Cap.

In his 116-match IPL career, Samson has scored 2,395 runs at an average of almost 30. If he manages to get 65 more runs in tonight's game, the 27-year-old will have reached 3,000 IPL runs.

In fact, with a half-century he could become only the second player to complete 2,500 runs for RR after Ajinkya Rahane.

#2 Chris Morris is 6 scalps away from getting 100 IPL wickets

Chris Morris has proven to be an asset for the Royals since joining the squad ahead of this season. In fact, he became the most expensive overseas player of all time at over ₹16 crores.

The South African bowling all-rounder has taken 14 wickets in his 8 appearances with best bowling figures of 4/23 against the Knight Riders. Morris is now just 6 scalps shy of getting to 100 IPL wickets. He will become the first South African to cross this landmark.

Interestingly, he needs just four more wickets to beat Dale Steyn as the South African with the most IPL wickets. He currently sits at 94 with Steyn at 97. Can tonight be the night Morris creates history?

#3 Warner is 51 runs shy of becoming the first Aussie to reach 5,500 IPL runs

Warner has made 150 appearances in the IPL so far and has scored 5,449 runs at an average of almost 42. If he scores 51 runs tonight, he will be the first Australian ever to cross 5,500 runs in the league.

The southpaw hasn't been able to fully express himself with the bat in the second leg of the IPL so far and would be eager to get going in the upcoming games.

#4 Manish Pandey is 9 runs away from completing 3,500 runs in IPL

Manish Pandey couldn't exactly get SRH over the line in their previous clash against the Punjab Kings. While he has scored 223 runs so far in the tournament, Pandey would be looking to contributing more to his team in the middle order.

The 32-year-old has scored 3,491 runs in 153 IPL matches at an average of 30. He needs just 9 more runs to cross 3,500-run mark in the IPL. Pandey would want to score those 9 runs and a whole lot more in order to help his team out of a difficult position on the table.

