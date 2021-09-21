IPL 2021: 4 of the most exciting replacement players 

The long gap between the two phases of IPL 2021 has resulted in changes in the overseas contingents of most teams. With several players pulling out, some exciting cricketers will take their place in the second phase of the IPL in the UAE.

On that note, here are four of the most promising new additions who have the potential to make their mark for the remainder of the IPL season.

#1 Evin Lewis (Rajasthan Royals)

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The opening batsman replaced Jos Buttler, who pulled out of the IPL due to the birth of his second child. Evin Lewis was in scintillating form in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL). His exploits at the top of the order played a crucial role in St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' title-winning run. He scored 426 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 163.21. He also smashed 38 sixes, a record for most sixes hit in a single season of the CPL.

Lewis is no stranger to the IPL, having represented the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2018 and 2019. However, he failed to make a mark during that stint and was eventually released. With form in his side, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will hope that he can match the consistency and explosiveness provided by Buttler at the top of the order.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Wanindu Hasaranga replaced Adam Zampa who had pulled out midway through the first phase of IPL 2021. The Sri Lankan leg-spinner has emerged as one of the top T20 talents over the last couple of years.

He has put in several exceptional performances with the ball and scored some handy runs in the lower order as well. He has claimed 36 wickets in 25 T20Is at an average of 15.47 and an economy rate of just 6.57. While his batting strike rate in T20Is is a modest 107.52, he has scored at a much quicker pace in domestic T20s.

The leggie possesses a deceptive googly and will enjoy bowling in the UAE, especially towards the back end of the season as the pitches wear out.

#3 Sherfane Rutherford (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The Caribbean batsman replaces Jonny Bairstow, who pulled out due to personal reasons. Bairstow was the Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) best batsman in the first phase of IPL 2021 and his absence is a big blow for them. Instead of replacing him with another opener, SRH chose to bolster their beleaguered middle order.

Sherfane Rutherford was in fine form in this year’s CPL. He was part of the champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots side and emerged as a valuable hard-hitting middle-order batsman. He is also a handy pace bowler who can send down a few overs if needed.

He has played in the IPL before, having represented the Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2019. Rutherford played a few useful cameos that season. He is a lot more experienced now and would be looking to make more significant contributions for SRH this season.

#4 Tabraiz Shamsi (Rajasthan Royals)

South Africa v England - 2nd T20 International

Tabraiz Shamsi came in as a replacement for Andrew Tye who pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons. The left-arm wrist-spinner from South Africa is currently at the top of the ICC rankings for bowlers in T20Is. He is in great form, taking 28 wickets in 17 T20Is this year at an extraordinary economy rate of 5.53.

Shamsi had previously played in the IPL, even before he made his international debut. He played four matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2016, but failed to make an impact that season. Shamsi has played in multiple franchise leagues since then, including The Hundred earlier this year. Having bowled well in various conditions, he could be a key bowler for the Rajasthan Royals this season.

