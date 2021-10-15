IPL 2021: 4 milestones to watch out for in the big final tonight

The consistent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in tonight's Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) final. The Dubai International Stadium will play host to what is expected to be an action-packed thriller.

CSK have been nothing but consistent this year and secured their place at the finals quite comfortably by beating the Capitals in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, KKR have come from nothing to one step away from everything this year. Their extremely impressive performance in the second leg, beating RCB in the eliminator first and DC in Qualifier 2 has seen them pull off the unthinkable.

Both teams have been in the finals before and have tasted victory. Interestingly, both were in the same place in 2012 and it resulted in KKR lifting the trophy.

So tonight, will history repeat itself or will MSD and his men write a new chapter? While we will find that out, let's take a look at other personal milestones these players can achieve tonight.

#1 Eoin Morgan needs 9 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs for KKR

Morgan driving one through mid-wicket

While Eoin Morgan has brought his side to the finals after a difficult start, he hasn't collected too many runs for himself with the bat. Tonight, apart from leading KKR to their third trophy, the Irish-born Englishman has a chance to achieve a personal feat.

Morgan is nine runs shy of collecting 1000 runs for the Knight Riders in IPL history. If he does so tonight, it will make the southpaw only the 13th player ever to cross this landmark.

#2 Dinesh Karthik is 3 short of 150 IPL dismissals

DK attempting a brilliant run-out

Dinesh Karthik, behind the stumps, has been a phenomenon over the years for KKR. The former skipper now needs 3 dismissals to become only the second wicket-keeper to have 150 dismissals in the IPL under his belt.

Karthik is only behind the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has 161 dismissals to his name, and happens to be the holder of the record for most dismissals as a wicketkeeper in the IPL.

#3 Dwayne Bravo is one shy of becoming the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Bravo celebrating after a wicket

Dwayne Bravo has been an asset to the Men in Yellow for a long time now. The Barbadian all-rounder has had a decent campaign with both bat and ball this year, and has been crucial for Chennai in the death overs.

Bravo now needs just one scalp to overtake Amit Mishra and become the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. They are both currently tied at 166 wickets. Meanwhile, Lasith Malinga tops the list with 170 scalps.

#4 Robin Uthappa needs 55 runs to cross the 7,000-run mark in T20s

Uthappa doing what he does best

Robin Uthappa was traded in by CSK ahead of IPL 2021 but wasn't given too many chances throughout the tournament. However, he made the most of his opportunity against the Delhi Capitals.

The 35-year-old scored 63(44) and put up a 100-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad. His contribution was significant in chasing a total of 173 in the first qualifier.

Tonight, if he can put on a similar show and score about 55 runs or more, Uthappa will have gathered 7,000 T20 runs.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule

