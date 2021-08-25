IPL 2021: 5 all-time greats of cricket who had a short IPL career

The IPL has become one of the most popular cricket tournaments in the world over the last 13 years. The BCCI launched the competition in 2008, a year after the Indian cricket team won the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup 2007.

The Indian Premier League allowed young Indian cricketers to share the dressing room with some of the legends of the game.

Many all-time greats of the sport like Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Jacques Kallis, Michael Hussey, Brett Lee, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Muttiah Muralitharan and Adam Gilchrist achieved much success in the IPL.

However, a few legends of cricket could not play more than 10 games in the league. In this listicle today, we will look at five all-time greats of the sport who had a short career in the IPL.

1. Ricky Ponting - 10 IPL matches

Current Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting participated in two IPL seasons as a player. He played under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008. Five years later, Ponting captained the Mumbai Indians.

In all, he played 10 IPL matches, scoring 91 runs at an average of 10.11. His strike rate was close to 70, while Ponting failed to touch the 30-run mark in any of his nine innings.

2. Michael Clarke - 6 IPL matches

Fun fact- Michael Clarke has the longest IPL career among those who never tasted victory. He turned out in 6 matches for Pune Warriors in 2012 and ended up on losing side in every one of them. https://t.co/Qvk1XNTw1W — RandomCricketPhotos&Videos (@RandomCricketP1) September 20, 2019

2015 Cricket World Cup-winning skipper Michael Clarke played only one season in his IPL career. The Pune Warriors signed him for the 2012 edition of the league.

Clarke played six IPL games in his career, aggregating 98 runs at a strike rate of 104.26. His highest score with the willow was 41, while the former Australian player also scalped two wickets with the ball.

3. Makhaya Ntini - 9 IPL matches

Guess the two? @ChennaiIPL mates 2008.

And share stats and insights about this former @OfficialCSA Fast Bowler ..

I will be letting in more about this legend in the thread below,I am sure many will be surprised.

Shall we....? pic.twitter.com/TAi56TOweq — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 19, 2020

Unlike Michael Clarke and Ricky Ponting, Makhaya Ntini lived up to expectations in the IPL. Playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the first IPL season, Ntini picked up seven wickets in eight matches.

The former South African pacer was the third bowler to take a hat-trick in the tournament's history. Ntini accomplished the feat against Kolkata Knight Riders by dismissing Sourav Ganguly, Debabrata Das and David Hussey.

4. Shane Bond - 8 IPL matches

Shane Bond was one of the biggest buys at 3rd IPL auction in Jan 2010, fetching the maximum possible bid of $750,000 from the KKR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2010

Former Kiwi fast bowler Shane Bond did not play in the first two IPL seasons. He made his IPL debut in 2010 as part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad. Bond played eight matches for KKR in the third season.

The right-arm pacer picked up nine wickets at a bowling average of 24.83. Bond achieved his best IPL figures of 2/24 in a match against the Kings XI Punjab at the PCA Stadium.

5. Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 3 IPL matches

Top 4 in terms of balls faced in Test cricket.



1) Dravid

2) Tendulkar

3) Kallis

4) Chanderpaul



Remember in the inaugural IPL (2008), RCB had 3 of these (Dravid, Chanderpaul & Kallis) in their top 4?



Was only a few matches but still interesting to look back on.#ipl #RCB — ArjRaja (@CaptArj) April 5, 2021

Not many fans would know that former West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2008. Chanderpaul represented the Bangalore-based franchise in three games.

The left-handed batter aggregated 25 runs at a strike rate of 80.65. Chanderpaul's highest IPL score was 16, achieved against the Mumbai Indians on his debut.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar