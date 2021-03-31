5 youngest captains in IPL history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has acted as a launching pad for all budding cricketers worldwide. Uncapped talents get an opportunity to share the stage with the biggest names in cricket during the IPL seasons.

There are eight teams in the IPL, and every franchise has its own unique viewpoint. While some prefer experience, others rely on youth for success. The best way to succeed in the IPL is to have a perfect blend of youngsters and seasoned pros in the squad.

Another crucial thing in the IPL is the captaincy. Generally, while captaining the international team, the leader does not face any communication issues because all players know a common language.

But since players from various parts of the world play for the same team in the IPL, the language barrier often makes its presence felt.

Captaining an IPL team is quite challenging, but the following five players took up leadership duties even before turning 24. Here are the five youngest captains in IPL history.

5. Rishabh Pant will be 23 years, six months, and six days old on his IPL captaincy debut

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will captain the team in IPL 2021. The Capitals initially named Shreyas Iyer as their skipper for the 14th IPL season.

Unfortunately, Iyer suffered a shoulder injury during the first ODI match between India and England in Pune. The injury ruled Iyer out of the entire IPL 2021 season, compelling the Delhi Capitals to name a new captain.

Although four former IPL captains, namely Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith and Ravichandran Ashwin, were present in the squad, the DC thinktank assigned the team's reins to 23-year-old Rishabh Pant.

The southpaw will make his IPL captaincy debut against his idol MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on April 10. It will be exciting to see how Pant performs in his first season as the team captain.

4. Suresh Raina - 23 years, three months, and 22 days old

In 2010 IPL : Dhoni was injured due to an aggressive delivery by Shane Bond (KKR) and was advised to take some time off . Therefore, Suresh Raina in turn took his place as the captain of the team and he captained the team for 3 matches . — Mridul Malaviya (@MridulMalaviya) March 31, 2021

Suresh Raina was MS Dhoni's deputy at the Chennai Super Kings during the 2010 season.

Unfortunately, Dhoni missed CSK's away fixture against the Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in the third edition of the IPL. Raina was given the chance to captain the star-studded Chennai Super Kings squad in Dhoni's absence.

The left-handed batsman played a captain's inning of 49 runs to help his team chase a 186-run target versus the Dinesh Karthik-led outfit.

Australian legend Matthew Hayden backed Raina with a 43-ball 93 as the Chennai-based franchise cruised to a five-wicket victory under Raina's leadership.

