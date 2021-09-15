IPL 2021: 6 players who have scored 99 in the T20 league

Scoring a hundred in the IPL is not a rarity. In fact, in the very first match of the T20 league, New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum cracked a scintillating ton, which remains among the more memorable ones scored in the IPL.

In the history of the IPL, Chris Gayle holds the record for having registered the most hundreds - six. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has five to his name while the Australian duo of David Warner and Shane Watson have four each.

Three centuries were scored in the first half of IPL 2021 as well. Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals (RR), Jos Buttler (RR) and Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) were the batters to have achieved the feat.

When players ended one short of 100 in the IPL

Considering there are only 20 overs available per side in an IPL game, players often miss out on a hundred despite coming tantalizingly close. They either perish looking for the big shot or are left stranded with no balls left. Here’s a look at six players who have scored 99 in the IPL.

#1 Suresh Raina (CSK) - 99* vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2013

CSK batter Suresh Raina. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend Suresh Raina smashed 99 not out off 52 balls in an IPL 2013 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Uppal. CSK batted first in the game and Raina came in to bat at his customary no.3 position in the sixth over.

The veteran southpaw slammed 11 fours and 3 sixes during his entertaining knock. Raina began the last over of CSK’s innings on 86 and hit the first ball for four. He was 95 with one ball to go and whipped the ball from Daren Sammy over the extra-cover fielder for four. Raina thus ended unbeaten on 99.

Though Raina missed his hundred, CSK posted an imposing 223 for 3, with Michael Hussey also contributing 67. SRH were restricted to 146 for 8 as Chennai romped home to a comfortable win.

#2 Virat Kohli (RCB) - 99 vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2013

RCB skipper Virat Kohli. Pic: IPLT20.COM

RCB skipper Kohli also registered a score of 99 during the IPL 2013 edition. He hammered 99 off 58 balls against Delhi Capitals in Delhi as RCB batted first. The right-hander clobbered 10 fours and four sixes in knock, featuring in a blistering stand of 94 with AB de Villiers (32 not out off 17).

Kohli was on 76 going into the last over. After taking two off the first ball, he slammed Umesh Yadav for two fours and two sixes off the next four deliveries. However, needing two to reach three figures off the last ball, he was run-out for 99, going for a non-existent second.

While the RCB skipper fell just short of a well-deserved hundred, he lifted the team to a competitive total of 183 for 4. Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat then claimed five for 25 as the RCB won the close contest by four runs.

