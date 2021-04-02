IPL 2021: 5 captaincy records Rishabh Pant can break this season

Delhi Capitals were recently dealt a huge blow after their regular captain, Shreyas Iyer, was ruled out of IPL 2021. Iyer sustained a shoulder injury while fielding in the 3rd ODI of the recently concluded India vs England series. The Delhi-based franchise has now announced Rishabh Pant as their new captain to lead the team in IPL 2021.

As young Rishabh Pant gets ready to lead the Delhi Capitals, he would be staring at a few records that he can potentially break during his stint as captain.

In this article, we explore 5 such records that the new Delhi Capitals' captain, Rishabh Pant can break in IPL 2021.

1. Pant can be the first captain to lead Delhi to an IPL title

Rishabh Pant in action during IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings are currently the only 3 franchises that are yet to win the coveted IPL title. While Delhi Capitals have gotten very close on multiple occasions, the team has failed to cross the finish line.

Since 2019, the team has witnessed massive growth under Shreyas Iyer's leadership - making it to the playoffs in both the 2019 and 2020 editions of the tournament. Eliminated in the play-offs in 2019, they bettered that performance to reach the finals in 2020 - eventually losing out to Mumbai Indians.

Now that Rishabh Pant has been put in-charge of a supremely capable team, he will have a huge responsibility and opportunity to carry the Delhi-based franchise to their first IPL title.

