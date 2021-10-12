IPL 2021: Match 59 - Qualifier 2- DC vs KKR: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021 on Wednesday, 12th October, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. While DC come into this game after losing in Qualifier 1 to CSK, KKR are brimming with confidence after a win over RCB in The Eliminator.

DC put up a decent batting display against CSK on a good batting wicket in Dubai but couldn't contain their opponents. Prithvi Shaw led from the front with a whirlwind half-century but couldn't capitalize on the platform. A flurry of wickets then forced skipper Rishabh Pant to rebuild the innings. His half-century and another crucial hand from Shimron Hetmyer took DC to 173/5 in 20 overs.

Despite a solid start to their bowling innings which saw Faf du Plessis' stumps shattered, DC couldn't counter CSK's move to send in Robin Uthappa at No.3. However, Tom Curran's excellent middle-overs bowling brought them back into the game, with CSK losing two wickets in a quick interval.

However, MS Dhoni outfoxed Tom Curran in the last over, with DC required to defend 13 off the last six balls. As a result, DC will now have to beat KKR to advance to the Finals.

KKR, meanwhile, produced another superb bowling performance to restrict Virat Kohli's RCB to an average total in Sharjah. RCB got off to a good start after winning the toss and opting to bat. However, Lockie Ferguson broke their opening partnership to bring KKR into the game.

The spinners then put the choke on in the middle overs, with Sunil Narine delivering a bowling masterclass. His line and length were spot on throughout his four overs, and he finished with figures of 4/21 in four overs. With Kohli, AB De Villiers, and Maxwell all falling to Narine, RCB could only get 139/8 on the board.

KKR's chase was filled with plenty of ups and downs, with Shubman Gill's quickfire 29 setting the tone for the innings. However, his wicket allowed RCB to claw their way back. Sunil Narine, however, made the most of a promotion to No.5 and smashed three sixes off Dan Christian's bowling in the 11th over. KKR then staved off an RCB comeback to cross the finish line in the last over.

Both teams won a game each in their league stage battles, with KKR beating DC in their most recent meeting at the same venue. With a place in the Final of IPL 2021 on the line, expect a cracking encounter to take place.

IPL 2021: DC vs KKR Match Details

Date: October 13, 2021 (Wednesday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Weather Forecast

It should be another warm and sunny evening with clear skies in Sharjah, with an average temperature of around 34 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium flattered to deceive in the RCB-KKR game. The surface retained its two-paced nature, and batting won't be easy for either of the two teams. Expect another thrilling low-scoring match.

Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer needs to step up for the Capitals. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Despite their defeat to CSK, DC doesn't have any changes to make. Marcus Stoinis could replace Tom Curran if he's fit, but otherwise, they should stick with the same playing XI.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis/ Tom Curran, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Avesh Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine was sensational against RCB. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

KKR has had a pretty settled unit in the second half of the season, and this team composition seems to be working well for them. Unless Andre Russell recovers from his injury, we should see them heading into this game with the same playing XI.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shakib Al Hasan/Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, and Shivam Mavi.

IPL 2021: DC vs KKR Match Prediction

KKR's current form is much better than DC's, who've lost their last two games. However, both teams are pretty evenly matched and have players who can thrive in the conditions at Sharjah.

It has been a pretty challenging road to the playoffs for KKR, and winning so many games in a row might prove to be difficult. DC could end their own losing streak and get themselves into their second IPL final.

Prediction: DC to win.

IPL 2021: DC vs KKR - TV and Live Streaming Details

