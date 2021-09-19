IPL 2021: "You don't deserve this" - Emotional fans react as Virat Kohli announces stepping down from RCB captaincy

In another shocking development, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli announced on Sunday he'll step down from the leadership of the franchise next season.
The decision came hot on the heels of his call to renounce the duties in T20Is after the upcoming World Cup. Kohli explained he was contemplating the option for 'a while'. He mentioned that he wants to be fully committed to the franchise's performance in the coming years for which he'll need to manage his workload.
The 32-year-old said he'll want to give the RCB management time to plan before the 'transition', starting with next year's mega auction. Kohli also thanked his fans for their support, while also assuring them that he'll continue to serve RCB for the rest of his career.
As expected, passionate fans, supporters and even most of the pundits took to Twitter by storm. While some reacted emotionally, others expressed their feelings with memes and one-liners. The following are the best of the reactions:
Full statment from Virat Kohli
In a statement to RCB management after announcing the decision, Kohli said:
"It has been a great and an inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years.
Also Read
It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise. The RCB family remains close to my heart as we continue to strive to achieve excellence. As I have mentioned previously in many occasions, I will only play for RCB until my retirement from the game of cricket."
The skipper will be back in action on Monday, playing against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai.