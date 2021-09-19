×
IPL 2021: "You don't deserve this" - Emotional fans react as Virat Kohli announces stepping down from RCB captaincy

Virat Kohli's decision takes fan by surprise.
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Sep 19, 2021 11:27 PM IST
In another shocking development, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli announced on Sunday he'll step down from the leadership of the franchise next season.

The decision came hot on the heels of his call to renounce the duties in T20Is after the upcoming World Cup. Kohli explained he was contemplating the option for 'a while'. He mentioned that he wants to be fully committed to the franchise's performance in the coming years for which he'll need to manage his workload.

The 32-year-old said he'll want to give the RCB management time to plan before the 'transition', starting with next year's mega auction. Kohli also thanked his fans for their support, while also assuring them that he'll continue to serve RCB for the rest of his career.

As expected, passionate fans, supporters and even most of the pundits took to Twitter by storm. While some reacted emotionally, others expressed their feelings with memes and one-liners. The following are the best of the reactions:

Have only been here a short time but I thank you @imVkohli for all you have done for @RCBTweets as a fully committed leader and team man, your energy and passion is infectious.
I know the boys are fully committed to help send you out on a well deserved high skipper 🤝
#PlayBold twitter.com/rcbtweets/stat…
Virat Kohli didn't make it about himself. He made it about giving his best for India and RCB till the end of his playing days. My respect for him just keeps growing.
An expected decision & a good one from Virat Kohli. If he's not going to lead India in T20s any further, makes no sense continuing to lead in #IPL. Let a new man take over.

The way I see it, Virat is lightening up. Reducing excess baggage. This is ominous for his opponents.
Pls Bai @imVkohli continue the captain pls boss . King is king https://t.co/VA3qOwJXkV
Really heart break man. Virat Kohli Step Down first India's T20 Captain after T20 World Cup and now Stepping down RCB's Captain after IPL 2021. Speachless at the moment.
First messi left Barcelona,Now Virat Kohli stepping down as captain of T20 for both country and franchise 😭🥺 https://t.co/YPVCFEkfHl
Being a Virat Kohli Fan is Not Easy ! 💔
#RCB https://t.co/p4uPGvsORb
#viratkholi
*Virat Kohli will step down as RCB captain after this season*

Kohli fans : https://t.co/kN6XPH4rLI
Whether he is Captain or Not . We fans Always celebrate him and We always with you ❤️

Love You @imVkohli https://t.co/zEMMJoBvnL
September 16th - Virat Kohli announces to step down as Indian T20I captain after the T20 WC 2021.

September 19th - Virat Kohli announces to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021.

I can't see my man like this 😭😭💔
He's frustrated and sad 💔
I'm speechless 💔 https://t.co/P7401UVN8o
Always believed you'll be captain to this franchise till retirement but, this news is hurting man @imVkohli 💔💔💔 Idk what you're going through but you don't deserve this 😭😭 https://t.co/QTnsZQNr6E
Virat kohli have decided to step down as RCB captain after #IPL2O21 💔 https://t.co/1XXclt7OO5
This is not how you used to smile before 🥲 @imVkohli https://t.co/BMUFdyekM1
#ViratKohli to step down from RCB captaincy after IPL2021

Virat Kohli nowadays :
#captaincy https://t.co/S2s1qnAtVO
Virat can't do it man please
Fans Can't see you like this

Why @imVkohli 💔💔😢😢 https://t.co/TzPuRgm7QC
A request to every single Viratian and RCBian out there:- Guys..don't panic..don't lose your heart,these are the trying times but nothing's more important than his happiness...he knows what he's doing,just be with him on this low..Your King needs Y'all
#ViratKohli @imVkohli #RCB https://t.co/ci3WXNX7Gz

Full statment from Virat Kohli

In a statement to RCB management after announcing the decision, Kohli said:

"It has been a great and an inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years.

It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise. The RCB family remains close to my heart as we continue to strive to achieve excellence. As I have mentioned previously in many occasions, I will only play for RCB until my retirement from the game of cricket."

The skipper will be back in action on Monday, playing against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai.

Edited by Aditya Singh
