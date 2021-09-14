IPL 2021: Franchises come together to bring in players from CPL and Sri Lanka on charter flights; players to undergo two days of quarantine on arrival - Reports

The IPL franchises are reportedly working together to bring in players from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the series between Sri Lanka and South Africa. They are currently working in unison to book two flights, one for the CPL players and the other for cricketers in Sri Lanka.

The second half of IPL 2021 will commence on Sunday with a match between CSK and MI in Dubai. According to a report on ANI, the IPL franchises are planning to make travel arrangements for the foreign players to ensure their arrival in the coming days. Sources told ANI:

"The teams have decided to pool in and get the players to the UAE from CPL as well as Sri Lanka. While one charter plane will carry the players from CPL, one will carry players who participated in the Sri Lanka-South Africa series in the Island nation."

The Indian players who participated in the series against England arrived in the UAE recently through different charter flights. These players are currently undergoing a six-day quarantine, according to IPL protocols.

The players coming in have to undergo two days of isolation: Reports

The players will be required to quarantine for two days on arrival and then return a negative result in an RT-PCR test to be able to join their respective team camps.

"The players coming in from the bubbles in CPL and from the SL-SA series will undergo two days of isolation. They will come in and go into their rooms on the first day, they will then get tested the next day and once the results come in, they will join the squad members in the bubble," added the source.

Several key IPL players like Kieron Pollard, Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, and many others are currently in the Caribbean islands and Sri Lanka. The CPL will finish tomorrow while the Sri Lanka vs South Africa series will conclude today.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar