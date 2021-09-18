IPL 2021: From Orange Cap to finalists, Aakash Chopra makes his predictions before UAE leg

Former India player Aakash Chopra has made some exciting predictions ahead of the second half of IPL 2021, which begins in the UAE on Sunday. He made his choices for the tournament's Orange Cap and Purple Cap, as well as the two finalists and the eventual champion.

The first half of IPL 2021 in India ended abruptly amid the second wave of COVID-19, after positive cases emerged in multiple franchise camps. Barring a couple of teams, most others have had to make changes to their squads for the UAE leg of IPL 2021, due to player unavailability for various reasons.

A total of 29 matches were held in the first half of IPL 2021 before the tournament’s indefinite suspension. IPL 2021 will now resume on Sunday in the UAE, with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

As we build up towards the resumption of IPL 2021, here’s a look at some predictions made by Akaash Chopra about the T20 league:

#1 Orange Cap winner: Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

DC opener Shikhar Dhawan. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan will resume IPL 2021 as the leading run-scorer in this year’s edition. He scored 380 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 134.27 in the first half.

According to Chopra, Dhawan is in great rhythm, and would be hungry to prove a point after being dropped from India's T20 World Cup squad.

“Shikhar Dhawan has a point to prove after being snubbed for the T20 World Cup. Batting wise, he is in a great frame of mind. I feel he will end up scoring 600 runs. KL Rahul, (331 runs) who is second, will get one more match than Dhawan in the league stage, but I don’t think Punjab Kings (PBKS) will qualify,” Chopra explained.

Incidentally, last season, Rahul was the Orange Cap winner, while Dhawan was the second-highest run-scorer.

#2 Best strike rate (200+ runs): AB de Villiers (RCB)

RCB batter AB de Villiers. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Chopra picked South African legend AB de Villiers to finish IPL 2021 with the best strike rate. According to the former cricketer, De Villiers, who was brilliant in India, could fare even better in the UAE.

“AB de Villiers will have the best strike rate, according to me. As of now, he is striking at 160. In the UAE, his strike rate will skyrocket even further,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

De Villiers scored 207 runs in seven games at a stunning strike rate of 164.28 in the first half of IPL 2021. Last season in the UAE, he hammered 454 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 158.74.

#3 Purple Cap: Avesh Khan (DC)

Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan. Pic: IPLT20.COM

RCB’s Harshal Patel is the current Purple Cap holder in IPL 2021. He has taken 17 wickets in seven games at a strike rate of 9.88 and an economy rate of 9.17. Chopra feels Patel could struggle for wickets in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, and has predicted Avesh Khan (14) to win the Purple Cap.

“I feel fast bowlers will dominate in the second half as well. Don't see spinners being as successful. I am going with Avesh Khan. Harshal might go for a few runs, and might not get as many wickets. I think Avesh will end up with at least 20-22 wickets,” Chopra said.

DC pacer Avesh Khan impressed in the first half of IPL 2021. He claimed 14 wickets in eight matches at a strike rate of 12.85 and an economy rate of 7.7. RR medium-pacer Chris Morris also picked up 14 scalps from seven games.

#4 Most economical bowler (20+ overs): Rashid Khan (SRH)

SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Among the bowlers who sent down more than 20 overs in the first half of IPL 2021, SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan had the best economy rate of 6.14. Chopra backed the consistent Rashid to finish as the most economical bowler in this year’s IPL edition.

“I am going with Rashid Khan. He was good in the first half. He never has a bad season. Everything else is temporar;, he's permanent. He's going to pick up a few wickets, but he will be the most economical,” the former cricketer said.

The 22-year-old spinner has an excellent economy rate of 6.23 from 69 matches in his IPL career.

#5 Top four teams after IPL 2021 league stage

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians after a match. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore and Mumbai were the top four teams when IPL 2021 was suspended. Chopra predicted that the same four teams would qualify, although the order may change a bit. He feels that the gulf in quality between the top four and bottom four is a bit too much to bridge.

“Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and RCB will qualify. Not much difference in points between MI, RR and PBKS. But MI have it in them to peak and take it away. Don't see much changes in the top four,” Chopra said.

DC are currently on top of the IPL 2021 points table, with 12 points from eight games. CSK and RCB both have ten points from seven matches, while MI have eight from the same number of games.

#6 IPL 2021 winner

The Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. Pic: IPLT20.COM

While DC were the most impressive side in the first half of IPL 2021, Chopra has picked MI and CSK as his two finalists. According to him, both Mumbai and Chennai have the experience and quality to overcome Delhi.

“DC are currently table toppers, and (were) finalists last year. But I am predicting a MI vs CSK final. Don’t think DC will make it ahead of Mumbai and Chennai. And I am picking MI to win their sixth title, and complete a hat-trick. It is a very real possibility,” concluded Chopra.

MI have won the last two editions of the IPL, defeating CSK and DC, respectively.

Edited by Bhargav