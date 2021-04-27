IPL 2021: "It was time I did something" - Prasidh Krishna on fiery battle with Chris Jordan

Prasidh Krishna looked back at his impressive performance on Monday, when the Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to a five-wicket win against the Punjab Kings. The young speed gun shed light on his aggressive reaction to Chris Jordan’s wicket at the death.

Prasidh Krishna finished as the pick of the KKR bowlers with figures of 3/30. He got some crucial wickets on the night, and Chris Jordan's scalp clearly meant a lot to him as the duo exchanged some words after the dismissal.

After the game, he got together for a chat with Sunil Narine, who quizzed the speedster on his impressive three-wicket haul.

“Me hitting the wicket hard, I think there was something off the wicket as it was going slowly. It was kind of a two-paced wicket, I think Deepak Hooda’s wicket, I tried to jab it. Then for Shahrukh Khan, we had a clear plan about what to do to him and I'm glad it worked out. Then CJ (Chris Jordan) after getting smashed for two sixes I think it was time I did something and I am glad the slower one worked out too,” reflected Prasidh.

While the majority of the Punjab Kings batsmen struggled in Ahmedabad, Chris Jordan played a gem of an innings - an 18-ball 30. He threatened to take things away in the last over as he smacked Prasidh Krishna for two sixes in the first three balls.

But the bowler came back strongly, outfoxing Jordan with a slower one which castled his stumps. Visibly overjoyed with the wicket, Krishna had some parting words for Chris Jordan.

Prasidh Krishna’s stellar showing was part of what was a clinical bowling performance from KKR. Shivam Mavi set the ball rolling with a strong opening spell, while the spinners did their job effectively.

As KKR snapped their four-game losing streak, Prasidh Krishna was happy to see their plans work out on Monday.

“We decided as a bowling unit that we will stick to being disciplined. I think it was really important that we got a good start. Shivam Mavi bowled exceptionally well and the spinners really helped me express myself out there. We wanted to stick to discipline as a unit and I am glad it happened,” Prasidh claimed.

Advertisement

“I have been working hard on my bowling” – Narine to Prasidh Krishna

Superb bowling effort 👌

That ice-cool Narine catch 😎

Return to winning ways 👏@prasidh43 & Sunil Narine discuss it all after @KKRiders' 5⃣-wicket win in Ahmedabad. 👍 👍 - By @RajalArora #VIVOIPL #PBKSvKKR



Watch the full interview 🎥👇https://t.co/VomRqU39Fu pic.twitter.com/YHVczkRzYH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2021

While Prasidh Krishna was the standout quick, Sunil Narine was the pick amongst the spinners. The West Indian got the wickets of Moises Henriques and Mayank Agarwal as he pegged the PBKS batsmen back during the middle overs.

Henriques' scalp was particularly impressive as Narine bamboozled the Australian completely. Prasidh Krishna picked up on Sunil Narine’s ecstatic celebration after the wicket and asked the spinner to tell him more about it.

“I have been working hard on my bowling. And to actually see those things happen in a match is relieving. It gives you encouragement to work even harder. So hopefully this is just a sign of better things to come in the IPL,” Narine revealed.

Sunil Narine also played a part in the field, as he took the catch to dismiss KL Rahul after judging the high ball to perfection. The 32-year-old expressed happiness at helping KKR get off to a good start.

Advertisement

“It went pretty high. I was just hoping to catch it. It was a crucial catch at the start and to get a wicket early on would have been great for us. Thankfully I held on,” Narine said.

Prasidh Krishna and Sunil Narine will hope the win is a sign of things to come for KKR. The team moved up to fifth in the IPL 2021 standings, and play the Delhi Capitals at the same venue on April 29.