IPL 2021: "At some point, he will be selected for a longer run" - Kumar Sangakkara backs Sanju Samson to make India comeback

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara has expressed confidence that franchise skipper Sanju Samson will make a comeback to the Indian team soon. Sangakkara hopes that when that time comes, Samson will get a longer rope to prove himself.

Samson was part of the Indian team for the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka in July. However, he failed to grab his opportunities. He also played three T20Is in Australia but could not do anything substantial. The 26-year-old has so far featured in 10 T20Is and one ODI.

According to Sangakkara, Samson has been excellent for RR this season and has the talent to replicate the same for India as well.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Responding to a Sportskeeda query about Samson’s India ambitions, Sangakkara revealed:

“Yeah, we do have one-on-one chats on a lot of things. India aspirations come at a time when the IPL is over. Our chats are very much IPL-focused. Not just his batting but about captaincy, about the team and how we are playing. He is a very good player and a special talent. He has done exceptionally well for us this season. I am sure he has aspirations to play for India and, at some point, I think he will be selected for a longer run. He is good and ready at anytime that he is picked.”

Samson scored an unbeaten 70 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and followed it up with 82 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before being dismissed for 19 versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday.

RR went down to RCB by seven wickets in Match 43 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai.

“He hasn’t done as well as he would have liked to” - Sangakkara on Chris Morris

While Samson has stood up for the team, RR all-rounder Chris Morris has failed to carry on the impressive form he displayed in the first leg. Against RCB, Morris, the most expensive purchase ever at the IPL auctions, went for 50 in his four overs. He did not look threatening in the earlier games either.

Asked if RR would look to replace Morris for the remaining games, Sangakkara responded that they would take a call after analyzing all the permutations and combinations.

“We are going to take it as a side that best matches up to the opposition. Morris did brilliantly for us in the first half. He hasn’t done as well as he would have liked to or we would have liked. He knows and we know it. The 50 runs off four overs, the last over was a throw of the dice to get a wicket here to there. We were well out of the game at that point. But he has done well for us in certain parts. Whoever we think of picking next, it would be the best person to come into the side to play against the opposition that we face,” Sangakkara explained.

Also Read

RR crumbled from 100 for 1 to 149 for 9 against RCB, who chased down the target in 17.1 overs.

Edited by Sai Krishna