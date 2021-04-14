IPL 2021, Match 7, RR vs DC: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Delhi Capitals in match seven of Vivo IPL 2021 on Thursday, 15th April, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams come into this game on the back of contrasting results in their openers. While the Royals lost a thriller to the Punjab Kings by four runs, the Capitals cruised to a seven-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings.

RR opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings after winning the toss and handed a debut to young left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya. It turned out to be a great move as he was the only bowler to gain the upper hand on PBKS' batsmen and finished with figures of 31 for three in his four overs. The rest of the bowlers were torn apart by KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda who powered their side to 221/6.

In response, RR skipper Sanju Samson played an excellent knock of 119 off 63 balls, with no other batter crossing the 30-run mark for the side. However, with five runs required off the last ball, Samson couldn't find the fence and was dismissed, his valiant effort ending in vain.

Samson's batting, Sakariya's bowling, and Riyan Parag's all-round contributions were the positives for RR in the match. In further bad news for them, star all-rounder Ben Stokes was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a broken finger.

The Capitals, meanwhile, bowled well to restrict the Super Kings to a total of 188/7 in their 20 overs despite the absence of star pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan were in fine form during the run chase and put on a 138-run opening stand that virtually finished off the game. They cruised home with eight balls to spare, losing only three wickets along the way.

Skipper Rishabh Pant had a good first IPL 2021 outing and will look to extend his side's winning run. Meanwhile, a wounded Rajasthan Royals will look to regroup and put up a spirited performance. Expect an exciting encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.

IPL 2021: RR vs DC Match Details

Date: 15th April 2021 (Thursday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Weather Forecast

It should be hot and sunny in Mumbai on matchday, with an average temperature of 31 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected during the match, though dew will play a part later on.

Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitches were belters in the two IPL 2021 games that have been played here, and the batsmen have found it very easy to bat on. Anything above 190 will be a competitive score that the teams can defend.

Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Samson got out in the last ball of the run chase. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Liam Livingstone or David Miller should come in for the injured Ben Stokes, with the Royals still looking for a replacement for the Englishman. Manan Vohra could get another go at the top of the order, with Jos Buttler likely to open the batting with him.

The likes of Morris and Mustafizur will look to do a better job with the ball, and so will the impressive Chetan Sakariya. The three spin-bowling options in Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal and Riyan Parag should look to get their lengths right when bowling to the dangerous DC batsmen.

Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Liam Livingstone/ David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Delhi Capitals

Can Dhawan(L) and Shaw(R) put on another mammoth opening stand? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Anrich Nortje's positive COVID-19 test is also likely to affect Rabada's availability for this game. Axar Patel is closing in on a return but will be unavailable for this IPL 2021 clash. Avesh Khan is likely to retain his place in the side after a solid outing last time.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada/ Tom Curran, Avesh Khan, and Amit Mishra.

IPL 2021: RR vs DC Match Prediction

An in-form Delhi Capitals look stronger than an RR side without Ben Stokes. They should register their second win of IPL 2021 in this game.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals to win.

IPL 2021: RR vs DC TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.