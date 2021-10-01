IPL 2021: Match 46 - MI vs DC: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the first match of an IPL 2021 double-header at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash in the second game of the day.

MI broke their winless streak in the UAE by beating the Punjab Kings with an over to spare in their last outing. DC, meanwhile, were outplayed by KKR in their previous game at Sharjah, with Prithvi Shaw missing out due to an injury.

The Mumbai Indians put in an excellent bowling performance to restrain the Punjab Kings before muscling their way to a win. Rohit Sharma elected to bowl at the toss and also provided some surprising team news. Saurabh Tiwary replaced Ishan Kishan at No.4 and vindicated that decision by playing a crucial hand in the run-chase.

After a tidy bowling performance helped restrict PBKS to 135/6, MI faltered early in their pursuit. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav both fell to Ravi Bishnoi as PBKS piled on the pressure. However, Saurabh Tiwary maintained a cool head and batted responsibly to get MI to a decent position. Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard then joined forces to finish the match off, regaining their form in the process.

DC, meanwhile, didn't get enough runs on the board after being put in to bat by KKR. While Rishabh Pant kept on going, the wickets kept tumbling at the other end as DC stumbled their way to 127/9. While they stood a chance with the ball at one point, expensive overs from Lalit Yadav and Kagiso Rabada took the game away from them, even as Avesh Khan bowled brilliantly.

While DC should have Prithvi Shaw back, Marcus Stoinis should remain out for another match. MI don't have any injury concerns. The last time these sides met, Amit Mishra bowled DC to a win over MI, and it'll be interesting to see if he features in this game.

IPL 2021: MI vs DC Match Details

Date: October 2, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Weather Forecast

It should be a hot afternoon in Sharjah, with the sun coming down on the players. The average temperature should be around 37 degrees Celsius, and it could be a tough day for the players.

Pitch Report

We could see a new strip used in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and that should play a bit better than the games before. However, it's likely to continue to be on the slower side, with spinners likely to play an important role. 160 should be a competitive total on this surface.

Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya made the most of a dropped chance to take his side home. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Knowing MI, they shouldn't make any changes to their playing XI for this match. Saurabh Tiwary did an impressive job filling in for Ishan Kishan and should retain his place. While Suryakumar Yadav's lean run continued against PBKS, they're likely to back the star batter.

Jayant Yadav could come in for Nathan Coulter-Nile, considering the nature of the pitch.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton De Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/ Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals

Avesh Khan bowled well against KKR. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Steve Smith didn't do much wrong, but he should drop to the bench if Prithvi Shaw returns. Amit Mishra did an excellent job the last time these sides met, and DC could try to fit him in somehow. The rest of the team should remain unchanged.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw/ Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav/Amit Mishra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Avesh Khan.

IPL 2021: MI vs DC Match Prediction

MI's middle-order looks to have regained its mojo, and that makes them one of the most dangerous sides in the league once more. While the sluggish wicket at Sharjah resembles Chennai, where MI struggled, they should get more positive results this time around.

DC's team balance looks off, with Marcus Stoinis missing, and they lack batting depth. If MI picks up early wickets, they should cruise to a win in this game.

Prediction: MI to win.

IPL 2021: MI vs DC - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

