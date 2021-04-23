IPL 2021: Mitchell McClenaghan gives a brutally honest reply to why Mumbai Indians didn't pick him at the auction

Mitchell McClenaghan, who was part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise for six years, recently revealed why the defending IPL champions didn't bid for him at the last auction in February 2021.

When the New Zealand bowler was asked on Twitter why MI ignored him at the auctions, he gave a brutally honest reply and said he was "too fat".

Mumbai Indians, who were in need of overseas fast bowlers, went for the likes of Marco Jansen, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Milne at the last auction.

Mitchell McClenaghan first joined MI in 2015 and was part of 4 title-winning teams with them. The left-arm seamer didn't play a single game last season in the UAE and was expectedly released ahead of the 2021 auction. But no other franchise showed interest in the Kiwi fast bowler, who is also out of the reckoning for the New Zealand national team.

Nevertheless, he has been a vital player for MI over the years, picking up 71 wickets in 56 games at an economy of 8.49. McClenaghan's best stint in the IPL came in 2017, where he picked up 19 wickets in 14 games to help his side win their third title at the time.

Mitchell McClenaghan responds to suggestions of MI finishing last in IPL 2021

Mitchell McClenaghan has played 48 ODIs & 29 T20Is for the Black Caps.

The Kiwi fast bowler showed that he still loves the Mumbai Indians when some fans suggested that MI would finish at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2021. The bowler didn't take the suggestion lightly and gave a fitting reply.

"Again how? I’ll auction off every item of cricket gear I have for charity if they end up last," wrote Mitchell McClenaghan.

Again how? I’ll auction off every item of cricket gear I have for charity if they end up last https://t.co/s40dMD2ft3 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) April 22, 2021

Mumbai Indians have had a mixed season so far, winning two games while losing the other two. They have usually been slow starters over the years but peak at the business end of the tournament.

The defending champions will be in action today when they take on the Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MI lead the head-to-head record against the Punjab franchise 14-12 and will look to add one more win to their tally.