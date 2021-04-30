IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after DC vs KKR match (updated)

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan wrested the IPL 2021 Orange Cap from the Chennai Super Kings’ Faf du Plessis after becoming the first batsman to cross 300 runs this season. The 35-year-old scored 46 off 47 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight to surge his tournament tally to 311 runs from 7 games at an average of 44.42.

There was no change at the top of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list, as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seamer Harshal Patel enjoys a 4-wicket lead. The 30-year-old has scalped 17 wickets at a remarkable strike rate of 8.47 so far.

Prithvi Shaw jumped up 9 spots and broke into the top 3 of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list. After smashing a scintillating 41-ball 82 tonight, the 22-year-old has now amassed 269 runs at a strike rate of 165.03 across 7 games.

Nitish Rana is KKR’s lone representative in the top 10 of the batting charts. The southpaw got out for 15 off 12 balls, but he managed to breach the 200-run mark for the season in the process.

KKR have three bowlers in the top 10 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list - most by any side [Credits: IPL]

DC fast bowler Avesh Khan picked up 1 for 31 versus KKR tonight and moved closer to the IPL 2021 Purple Cap holder. The 24-year-old has taken 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.38 in this edition so far.

While Avesh Khan is the only DC bowler in the top 10 of the wicket-takers list, KKR have three – all of them separated by a wicket each. Aussie fast bowler Pat Cummins climbed up 12 spots to occupy 8th position. He accounted for all three DC batsmen tonight to extend his league haul to 9 wickets.

After going wicketless, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakravarthy dropped one spot each to 8th and 10th respectively. Speedster Krishna has 8 wickets under his belt, while mystery spinner Chakravarthy has claimed 7 wickets in as many games so far.

The action will remain in Ahmedabad as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday (April 30). While PBKS skipper KL Rahul will vie for a spot in the top 3 of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list, Harshal Patel will look to steer further clear of the chasing pack.

Advertisement

‘Prithvi Show’ demolishes KKR, pushes DC to 2nd in IPL 2021 table

Prithvi Shaw smashed his third fifty of the season against KKR tonight [Credits: IPL]

After a concerted effort by the bowlers, opener Prithvi Shaw smashed a match-winning 82 off 41 to help the Delhi Capitals thrash the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in Match 25 of IPL 2021 at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 29).

Their fifth win of the campaign took the Capitals to second in the points table, level on points with leaders Chennai Super Kings (CSK). KKR remain fifth, but they have a grim record of just two wins from seven games staring at them.

After DC skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first, KKR’s opening combination floundered once again as Nitish Rana (15 off 12) tried to up the ante and got stumped off Axar Patel (2 for 32). Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi then helped KKR survive the powerplay unscathed.

Advertisement

The duo put on 44 runs for the second wicket, but just when they seemed like exploding, Tripathi (19 off 17) holed out at deep cover off Marcus Stoinis (1 for 7). Lalit Yadav, who was filling in for the injured Amit Mishra, didn’t let DC feel the absence of their star leg-spinner.

The part-time off-spinner removed both Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine for ducks to leave the Kolkata-based franchise precariously placed on 82 for 5 at the end of 13 overs. The final quarter of the innings saw the speedster duo of Avesh Khan (1 for 31) and Kagiso Rabada (0 for 31) nail their yorkers to perfection, as KKR huffed and puffed to 123 for 6 with two overs remaining.

Birthday boy Andre Russell then took it upon himself to muscle the Knight Riders to a competitive total. Having managed just 22 runs off his first 20 balls, the 33-year-old smashed two sixes and a boundary off Rabada’s 19th over. He hit another six to end the innings, finishing on an unbeaten 45 off 27 and pushing KKR to 154 for six.

In reply, DC got off to a blistering start as Prithvi Shaw smashed Shivam Mavi for six boundaries in the opening over, becoming only the second batsmen after Ajinkya Rahane to achieve the feat in the IPL. And the momentum they rode all but sealed a victory for Rishabh Pant’s men.

DC put on 67 runs in the first six overs – the highest powerplay score this season – before Shaw raised the fastest fifty this season, off 18 balls. While Dhawan kept nudging balls for singles, Shaw kept smothering them as the duo breached the 100-run mark in the 11th over.

Even though fast bowler Pat Cummins accounted for three quick wickets of Dhawan (46 off 47), Shaw (82 off 41), and Pant (16 off 7), the Capitals comfortably got over the line with 21 balls to spare.