IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after DC vs MI match (updated)

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 45 runs against the Mumbai Indians (MI) to cement his position at the top of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list with 231 runs to his name. There wasn’t any change of hands of the Purple Cap, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seamer Harshal Patel sitting pretty with 9 wickets to his name.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma jumped 8 places to occupy 5th spot in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list. He scored a 30-ball 44 tonight, taking his total to 138 runs. His teammate Suryakumar Yadav climbed up 3 places to occupy 8th position with 121 runs under his belt. From the winning side, opener Prithvi Shaw remained in 9th spot despite scoring just 7 off 5 balls tonight.

MI's Rahul Chahar is the lone spinner in the top 10 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list [Credits: IPL]

Meanwhile, DC speedster Avesh Khan overtook Rahul Chahar to move up to 2nd in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list. While Khan returned figures of 2 for 15, Chahar took 1 for 29 – both are tied on 8 wickets apiece with Avesh having the edge, courtesy of a better economy rate.

Trent Boult remains 4th despite going wicketless tonight, having scalped 6 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.27 in 4 matches so far. DC seamer Chris Woakes might not have made the playing XI agianst MI, but he finds himself in 8th position, having picked up 5 wickets from the previous 3 matches.

The action will now shift to the second double-header of the season on Wednesday (April 21). The Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clash with the Chennai Super Kings (CKS) in Mumbai later in the evening.

While KKR opener Nitish Rana would want to break into the top 3 of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list, Harshal Patel could break further away from the chasing pack on the wicket-takers chart in the coming days.

Amit Mishra spins web around MI, takes DC to second in the IPL 2021 table

Amit Mishra needs seven more wickets to become IPL's all-time leading wicket-taker [Credits: IPL]

Advertisement

Amit Mishra spun a web around the Mumbai Indians (MI) with his fourth IPL four-fer, thus helping the Delhi Capitals (DC) trump the defending champions by six wickets in Match 13 of IPL 2021. It was DC’s first win at the Chepauk since 2010.

The win took Rishabh Pant’s side to second in the IPL 2021 table, level on points with leaders Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). MI, on the other hand, occupy fourth position having won two of the four matches they have played.

Even though Rishabh Pant lost the toss and was asked to field first, opening the bowling with Marcus Stoinis proved to be a masterstroke. The all-rounder got his first wicket of the season by removing Quinton de Kock in the third over.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav then steadied the ship by putting on 58 runs off 29 balls for the second wicket. But Avesh Khan’s (2 for 15) wicket of Yadav (24 off 15) triggered a collapse that MI fans are not used to.

The well-set Rohit Sharma (44 off 30) threw his wicket away as leg-spinner Amit Mishra reduced MI to 84 for 6 before eventually finishing with 4 for 24 – best figures by a DC bowler against the defending champions.

Ishan Kishan (26 off 28) and Jayant Yadav (23 off 22) did their bit to power MI to a par total, but it was just a mere formality for the rest of the DC bowlers to capitalise on the momentum, and restrict the Mumbai-based franchise to 137 for 9.

Advertisement

In reply, DC were also jolted early as off-spinner Jayant Yadav – opening the bowling – accounted for Prithvi Shaw (7 off 5) in just the second over. But in-form Shikhar Dhawan (45 off 42) and Steve Smith (33 off 29) seemed to have put the Capitals in the driver’s seat with valuable knocks.

However, just as has been the case with matches in Chennai this season, the tide turned in the final five overs.

With captain Rishabh Pant (7 off 8) back in the hut and Lalit Yadav (22* off 25) struggling to put away Jasprit Bumrah (1 for 32) and Trent Boult (0 for 23), DC needed 16 off the final two overs. However, aided by two Bumrah no balls and Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 14 off 9 balls, DC got home with five balls to spare.