IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after KKR vs CSK match (updated)

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan remains in possession of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap with 231 runs in 4 games. There was no change at the top of the Purple Cap list either as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seamer Harshal Patel stays on top with 9 wickets under his belt.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Faf du Plessis scored an unbeaten 95 off 60 balls against KKR, jumping up 17 places to occupy 4th spot in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list. The 36-year-old has now scored 164 runs in this IPL. Moeen Ali also broke into the top 10 after smashing a 12-ball 25 against the Knights.

From KKR, opener Nitish Rana moved down one slot to 5th after failing to get going for the second straight game. The southpaw is level on runs with du Plessis, albeit having scored them at a lower average and strike-rate.

CSK seamer Deepak Chahar broke into the top 3 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list [Credits: IPL]

CSK seamer Deepak Chahar bowled a match-changing spell, scalping 4 for 29, thus zooming up 14 places into 2nd. He is now 1 wicket shy of IPL 2021 Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel.

KKR also has just one representative among the top 10 leading wicket-takers of IPL 2021. In addition to his heroics with the bat, Andre Russell dismissed MS Dhoni to take his tally to 7 wickets from 4 matches in IPL 2021.

The action will stay in Mumbai as Virat Kohli’s RCB take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday (April 22). While Glenn Maxwell will be looking to dethrone Dhawan from the top of the batting charts, Harshal Patel will be aiming to bring daylight between himself and the chasing pack in the bowling charts.

CSK keep calm to clinch thriller versus KKR, go top of the IPL 2021 table

CSK has provisionally become the IPL 2021 leaders after a hat-trick of wins [Credits: IPL]

CSK went top of the IPL 2021 table as they held their nerves to beat KKR by 18 runs in Match 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. KKR remain sixth having now lost three matches on the bounce.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan might have won the toss and had no hesitation in bowling first, but he had to wait for a long time to get his decision vindicated. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis made the most of the excellent batting conditions, sending the KKR bowlers on a leather hunt.

The duo put on 115 runs off just 74 balls before Varun Chakravarthy – KKR’s most economical bowler of the night with figures of 1 for 27 – got rid of Gaikwad for a 42-ball 64. But that didn’t disrupt CSK’s momentum one bit as Moeen Ali came in and hit the ground running right away. Poor fielding and bad lines and lengths didn’t help KKR either.

Faf, though, continued in his merry ways to finish on an unbeaten 95 off 60, and aided by cameos from Ali (25 off 12) and captain MS Dhoni (17 off 8), powering CSK to a daunting total of 220 for 3.

In reply, KKR had the worst possible start, losing Shubman Gill (0 off 1) off just the fourth ball of the chase. Deepak Chahar’s love affair with bowling in the powerplay continued as he polished off the KKR top-order, picking up four wickets for just 16 runs in his first three overs.

But at 31 for 5, Andre Russell walked in and threatened to take the game away from MS Dhoni’s men. The 32-year-old started attacking from the word go, as balls started disappearing to all parts of the Wankhede. He and Dinesh Karthik put on a sixth-wicket stand worth 81 runs off just 36 deliveries.

It would take great presence of mind and accuracy from Sam Curran to end the carnage as Russell was bowled around his legs for a 22-ball 54. Karthik (40 off 24) managed to sustain the intensity, but KKR seemed to be staring down the barrel at 176 for 8 in the 17th over.

Pat Cummins, though, had other ideas. Defying all odds and expectations, the Aussie fast bowler smashed his way to 66 off 34 balls, taking the match to the last over. But he eventually ran out of partners as KKR fell short by 18 runs.