IPL 2021: Orange and Purple Cap standings after CSK vs RR match (updated)

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan continues to keep the IPL 2021 Orange Cap in his possession with 186 runs under his belt. There wasn’t any change at the top of the Purple Cap list either, as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seamer Harshal Patel sits pretty with 9 wickets from 3 games.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson might have gotten out for just 1 tonight, but he remains in 6th position having scored 124 runs from the 3 matches thus far. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali moved up to 8th in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list. The 33-year-old scored a 20-ball 26 tonight and furthered his tournament tally to 108 runs.

CSK don't have any representation in the top 10 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list [Credits: IPL]

Meanwhile, RR newcomer Chetan Sakariya jumped up to the 5th spot in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list. After registering figures of 3 for 36 tonight, the left-arm speedster has now scalped 6 wickets at a remarkable strike rate of 12 in the season so far. His teammate, Chris Morris, broke into the top 10 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list with 5 wickets in his kitty.

The action will now shift to Chennai as DC lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chepauk on Tuesday (April 20). While Dhawan would look to extend his lead at the top of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list, MI leg-spinner Rahul Chahar would want to go past Harshal Patel.

CSK convincingly beat RR to go second in IPL 2021 table

CSK have now won two of their first three IPL 2021 games [Credits: IPL]

A concerted effort from the Chennai Super Kings helped them go second in the points table after beating the Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs in Match 12 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 19). RR occupy sixth position, with one win from three matches.

After Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first, his bowlers jolted CSK early by removing Ruturaj Gaikwad (10 off 13) and the dangerous-looking Faf du Plessis (33 off 17) inside the mandatory field restrictions.

Even though Moeen Ali (26 off 20) and Ambati Rayudu (27 off 17) tried to play the rescue act, Chetan Sakariya (3 for 36) picked up three wickets in the middle overs to put the brakes on the Men in Yellow. CSK had managed just 147 for 6 when captain MS Dhoni (18 off 17) was dismissed in the 18th over. But cameos from Sam Curran (13 off 6) and Dwayne Bravo (20* off 8) powered them to 188 for 9.

In reply, Jos Buttler and Manan Vohra got RR off to a steady start with a flurry of boundaries. But Sam Curran brought CSK back into the game by removing Vohra (14 off 11) and captain Sanju Samson (1 off 5) within the powerplay.

Buttler took the attack to the CSK bowlers by smashing a quickfire 49 off 35, but Ravindra Jadeja’s (2 for 28) peach of a delivery castled him and tilted the match in CSK's favour. 87 for 3 soon became 95 for 7 as off-spinner Moeen Ali swept through the Rajasthan middle order, taking 3 for 7 from three overs.

Even though Rahul Tewatia (20 off 15) and Jaydev Unadkat (24 off 17) put on 42 runs for the eighth wicket, RR eventually ran out of balls to finish on 143 for 9 from their 20 overs.