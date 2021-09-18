IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings ahead of Phase 2

IPL 2021 will resume tomorrow evening with a blockbuster match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM Local Time), and fans will return to stadiums for IPL matches after a break of two years.

With IPL 2021 resuming, all fans will have their eyes on the points table. The race to the playoffs is expected to be intense, considering the fact that all eight teams are still in contention ahead of Phase 2. Here's a look at the IPL 2021 standings before the UAE leg gets underway.

Delhi Capitals are at the top of IPL 2021 points table after 29 league matches (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals are the favorites to qualify for IPL 2021 Playoffs, having won six of their first eight matches. They are closely followed by Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both franchises have ten points each.

Meanwhile, two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians are currently fourth, with eight points from seven matches. Fans should note that MI topped the IPL standings in the previous two seasons.

Which Bottom 4 team will sneak into the Top 4 of IPL 2021 points table?

Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the four teams in the bottom half of the IPL 2021 standings. SRH have the least chance of qualifying as they have only a solitary win to their name.

RR and PBKS have a good chance, but both teams did not perform up to the mark in the UAE last year. KKR had won the IPL title in 2014, the last time the UAE and India hosted IPL matches in the same season. Interestingly, KKR lost five of their first seven matches that year as well. Hence, it would be wrong to rule them out of the competition.

It will be exciting to see which four teams ultimately make it to the second round of IPL 2021.

