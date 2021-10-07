IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings and qualifying scenarios after KKR brush aside RR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) arrived in Sharjah with the baggage of missing out on the playoffs by the barest of NRR margins in the last two IPL seasons.

Their opponents, Rajasthan Royals (RR), came with not only their own desperate qualifying hopes, but also those of Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

In the end, sheer will prevailed over desperation as the Eoin Morgan-led outfit barged its way through to a colossal 86-run win, arriving at the door of sealing the No. 4 position in the points table.

KKR made a statement by amassing the highest score of IPL 2021 in Sharjah - 171-4. They did that on the back of a masterclass 44-ball 56 from Shubmam Gill and useful contributions from everyone else in the batting-order.

What followed was carnage of the highest quality. RR batters came out with the mindset of hitting their way out of the situation but slowly and surely fell into the muddle of a sluggish, low-bouncing pitch.

Shakib al Hasan (1/1) opened the account in the first over, Lockie Ferguson (3/18) took over with pace and Varun Chakrvarthy (1/14) and Shivam Mavi (4/21) gave the final touch.

RR were bowled out in the 17th over for just 85, the lowest total in IPL 2021.

A look at the updated IPL 2021 points table

KKR reach 14 points in the table. (PC: IPLT20.com)

What does this mean for KKR?

The all-round dominating performance would have sounded a warning note to all the table-toppers that KKR mean business in IPL 2021. The win not only made KKR the third team in the IPL to reach 14 points but also ensured a brilliant jump of 0.293 points in their NRR tally.

This effectively means that MI now needs an unforeseen miracle to qualify. Rohit Sharma's team could be out of the race at the toss itself against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they mathematically can't fill the NRR gulf if they bat second in Abu Dhabi.

If they bat first, they'll need to win by a margin of over 170 runs to qualify.

KKR have enjoyed the fruits of their labor and their adaptation to a riveting, fearless brand of cricket. They'll enjoy killing three birds with just one stone even more.

What does this mean for RR?

RR are well and truly out of IPL 2021. Sanju Samson and Co.'s campaign was better than last year, where they finished last. Without three of their best three overseas players - Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler - it won't be an exaggeration to say that they punched above their weight.

Players like Samson and Mustafizur Rahman showed grumption while the likes of Chetan Sakariya and Shivam Dube displayed a spark.

Now, as the league levels up with a mega-auction and the addition of two new teams, the RR fraternity will perhaps see IPL 2021 as a hit-and-miss effort that needs to be forgotten.

Impact on other teams in the points table

This match hasn't impacted the points table positions of any other franchise.

However, RR have thrown cold water on the campaigns of not only MI but also PBKS. Like RR, KL Rahul's team is also out of the competition.

PBKS' clinical win over Chennai Super Kings earlier in the day meant that RR needed to chase KKR's total in about 11.3 overs to give them a chance. But in the end, it was a bit too much dependence on a rival team's performance.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar