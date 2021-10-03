IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings and qualifying scenarios after RCB thump PBKS 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) juggernaut continued in the UAE as they trumped Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs to become the third team to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli took a risk by electing to bat first at a venue where chasing teams have been much more successful, but his fellow batsmen - Devdutt Padikkal (40 off 38), Glenn Maxwell (57 off 33) and AB de Villiers (23 off 18) - proved him right with their performances.

The RCB's 164-7 proved a bit too much for KL Rahul's middle order, who crumbled in familiar fashion after a brilliant opening start. Mayank Agarwal's 57 was only notable performance from PBKS but fell short against Yuzvendra Chahal's fantastic leg-spin effort of 3-29.

A look at the updated IPL 2021 Points Table

What does this mean for RCB?

The RCB have now made the top-four for the second consecutive season and with momentum behind them, their journey this season is only starting. RCB are still placed 3rd in the points table but the difference between table-leaders Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) has narrowed to just a couple of points.

Kohli's attention will now turn towards a top-two finish which will require them to reach 20 points by winning the next two games. 18 won't suffice because RCB's net run rate (NRR) is well behind CSK and DC's so they'll need to win by a huge margin and then hope for either of those teams to lose badly as well.

In either case, the RCB camp will be delighted having pulled ahead of the mid-table muddle.

What does this mean for PBKS?

Too much left for the end by Punjab once again. Got over the line in the previous match, but should have been more attacking in the beginning . Can't blame finishers for this. And for Bangalore, Maxwell has been sensational

PBKS are still not out of contention to make the top-four and are still placed fifth owing to their superior NRR to Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

However, qualifying with just 12 points - considering PBKS wins their next game - would require KKR, MI and RR all to lose at least one of their remaining two matches. And given how KKR's NRR is one of the best in the points table at +0.302, Eoin Morgan and Co. might still tip over PBKS in case of a 12-point tie.

All they can do is try and win big against CSK on Thursday and hope for the best.

Impact on other teams in the Points Table

While no other team's points table position was impacted by the match, DC and CSK won't be happy to see another contender in RCB for the 'Qualifier', especially when their own forms are iffy.

Meanwhile, RR and MI will be gushing to see PBKS fall and will now have their fingers crossed for a KKR defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad in the second match of Sunday's double-header.

