IPL 2021: Ravi Bishnoi reveals his plans in successful outing against Mumbai Indians 

The Punjab Kings included Ravi Bishnoi in their playing XI for the first time in IPL 2021 for the game against the Mumbai Indians. Bishnoi repaid the faith shown in him by returning figures of 2/21 in his four overs.

During the post-match press conference, Ravi Bishnoi stated that he did not think much about who was batting against him. The Punjab Kings star said he only aimed to hit the right areas and make the most out of the spin-friendly conditions.

"Yes, Mumbai Indians are five-time champions. They are an excellent team. But the batsmen struggled against the spinners on this wicket. So, my only focus was to bowl well. I was not thinking about the opposition batsmen much," said Ravi Bishnoi.

The right-arm leg-spinner picked up the crucial wickets of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in the match. He broke the third wicket partnership between Rohit Sharma and Yadav by dismissing the latter.

My target was that I bowl wicket to wicket: Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi believed the batsmen could play the big shots off the deliveries that finished outside off stump (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Ravi Bishnoi bowled the most dot balls (10) in the Mumbai Indians' innings. He conceded his runs at an economy rate of 5.25 runs per over. When asked about his strategy in this game, Ravi replied:

"The pitch was supporting the spinners. My target was that I bowl wicket-to-wicket. It was easy to hit the deliveries outside off, but the batsmen found it difficult to tackle the ones that finished in the stump line. The pitch was a bit sticky. So, my plan was to bowl wicket to wicket only."

The Punjab Kings will travel to Ahmedabad for their next set of games. Ravi Bishnoi will look forward to continuing his good form when he bowls at Narendra Modi Stadium.