IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma record and batting stats v KKR

After a close defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will look to get their first win of the campaign versus the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021.

Last year, the Mumbai-based franchise suffered a loss at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener. They beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in their second fixture and then went on to lift the trophy.

Mumbai Indians fans will expect a similar turnaround in IPL 2021, and captain Rohit Sharma will be the key to his team's success versus KKR.

Last year, Rohit won the Man of the Match award against the Kolkata Knight Riders for his magnificent knock of 80 runs. The right-handed batsman smashed three fours and six sixes in his match-winning performance.

Rohit Sharma last 3 Innings against KKR



55*(48)

80(54)

35(36)



All three Innings came in winning cause

When Rohit fires Win is assured pic.twitter.com/MJyo9VgvrV — Ayush (@Ayush45_) April 13, 2021

Overall, Rohit Sharma has played 27 matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders, amassing 939 runs at an average of 46.95.

His highest IPL score of 109* has also come against the Knight Riders, and KKR are the only franchise against whom Rohit has scored over 900 IPL runs.

Rohit Sharma has scored six half-centuries and one hundred in MI vs. KKR matches

Rohit Sharma loves playing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The Mumbai Indians have an incredible 21-6 head-to-head record versus the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, and Rohit Sharma has been one of the main reasons behind MI's staggering success against KKR.

Advertisement

Sharma played his first three IPL seasons for the Deccan Chargers and did not record a single half-century while donning the Chargers jersey against the Knight Riders. However, since moving to the Mumbai Indians, he has batted with supreme consistency against Kolkata.

In the 21 innings Rohit has played for MI against KKR, he has registered seven 50+ scores. The last time Rohit failed to touch double digits in an inning versus KKR was back in 2017.

Yesterday when I walked on to the field it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fM22VolbYq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 10, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma can continue his splendid form against Kolkata in IPL 2021.