IPL 2021: RR must keep their faith in immensely talented Riyan Parag

When Riyan Parag played for India in the 2018 U-19 World Cup, he was 16 years old. His comparative youth didn't come as a surprise, since he had made Assam's U-16 team at 12 and the U-19 team at 13.

Parag is still only 19 years old, which is easy to forget when you realize that he's been playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2019. The Rajasthan Royals' (RR) pet project over the last three seasons, the youngster has played 29 matches in the league which is supposed to catapult him into international reckoning, bypassing the ordeals that come with representing a small state like Assam in the domestic circuit.

The son of a first-class legend and a national swimmer, Parag is known for his sporting background, as a result of which he is held to a higher standard than those around him. But even he will be quick to admit that he hasn't lived up to expectations in the IPL.

Parag has had his moments. Apart from becoming the youngest batsman to score a fifty in the IPL, the 19-year-old smashed a 26-ball 42 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad last year. The biggest highlight of that innings was not the way he pumped Khaleel Ahmed over the boundary twice, but his catchy celebratory dance moments after hitting the winning runs.

Parag has also treated us to snapshots of bowling and fielding brilliance. His round-arm variation and the nonchalant ease with which he takes catches have captivated everyone, sometimes even working against him when things aren't going right.

This is one of those times. In IPL 2021, Riyan Parag finds himself on the verge of being ousted from the RR playing XI, with experts like Dale Steyn, Sunil Gavaskar and Aakash Chopra calling for him to be dropped. He has amassed only 84 runs this season at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 125.37, conceding runs at an economy rate of 11.5 in the process.

But it's time for RR, who have a leadership group of Sanju Samson and Kumar Sangakkara among others, to back Parag to come good. Because flashy dances and celebrations aside, Riyan Parag is a cricketer of great substance.

Go big or go home: Riyan Parag's role in a misfiring RR middle order

Virat Kohli signs Riyan Parag's bat in IPL 2021

Shortly after Riyan Parag was appointed Assam's captain, he smashed an unbeaten 77 (and provided a crucial breakthrough) against Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali to pull off an upset. The innings was a brief glimpse of the immense batting talent he possesses, which is evident when you look at his T20 numbers outside the IPL.

In 22 T20 matches, Parag has scored just under 600 runs with six fifties to his name. His strike rate may not set the world on fire, but his average is several notches above his IPL career average of 17.36. And for a player of the 19-year-old's caliber, strike rate is the least of his worries.

An audacious stroke-player with a vast repertoire of attacking shots, Parag was renowned for his defensive game and ability to leave the ball in age-group cricket. He has mostly batted in the top order during his non-IPL playing days, and his demotion in the RR batting lineup has coincided with a drop in results.

Parag has played only one innings at No. 4, in which he scored an unbeaten 15. His numbers (average, strike rate) gradually decrease with batting position - (30.33, 137.88 at No. 5); (16.5, 114.45 at No. 6); (6.5, 113.04 at No. 7). It's clear that he needs to bat up the order to unleash his potential, similar to the way RR have promoted Mahipal Lomror this season.

RR and Samson need to utilize Riyan Parag the bowler better

Riyan Parag has been used as an afterthought by Sanju Samson

Riyan Parag has bowled one-over spells in each of his last five IPL games, making it very hard for him to find some rhythm.

Against the Delhi Capitals, he bowled a decent eight-run over and was taken out of the attack before being brought back later in the innings. Parag conceded another eight in that over, pulling off a spectacular run-out to dismiss the dangerous Rishabh Pant.

In the next game against the Chennai Super Kings, he was bowling to two of the best hitters of spin in the IPL right now - Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina. Parag conceded two sixes in a 16-run over. Then, against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Parag came into bowl with Devdutt Padikkal on 47 off 25 and Virat Kohli on 19 off 17. Another 14-run over ensued.

Last week, against the Punjab Kings, he was up against a set Aiden Markram and a Nicholas Pooran who wasn't going to hang around even for a minute before unleashing the big shots. Parag conceded 16, but RR managed to pull things back in a last-over heist by Kartik Tyagi.

In his last three bowling innings, Parag has bowled only one over. And while he has been expensive, it could be argued that his captain hasn't shown much faith in him. The 19-year-old has been used as a part-timer, when he is much more than that. At one point he was even labeled a mystery spinner, although it must be said that he hasn't generated much turn in either direction recently.

Samson must find a way to make Parag bowl a real spell, instead of throwing him the ball as an afterthought when the opposition batsmen's aggression leaves him with no other option. He must also trust the young spinner even when he goes for a few runs, because there's no other way to get Parag's confidence up without him bowling a few dots to the best in the business.

RR are playing with only one frontline spinner in Rahul Tewatia, something they are able to do because they know Parag is a capable option. They could take a leaf out of the book of MS Dhoni, who predominantly uses Ravindra Jadeja but has always trusted Moeen Ali to come up with a telling spell when needed.

Riyan Parag is a box-office star in an understated RR side

Rishabh Pant and Riyan Parag might have more in common than meets the eye

Outside cricket, there's a lot Riyan Parag brings to the table. He's only 19 years old but is already one of the prominent faces in the franchise, with his constant activity on social media and his entertaining persona on the field.

With dances, celebrations, cheeky interviews and explosive hits, Parag is a box-office star in an understated RR side. He is the dash of energy and effervescence they need as they continue to develop young talent and groom them to become India's eventual superstars.

It's important not to view Parag's flowery antics as a drawback simply because he isn't playing as well as he'd like to right now. He embodies the next generation of cricketers and is admirably confident for a 19-year-old, two qualities that will take him far in the sport of cricket if he is backed to the hilt.

RR have always been a team that nurtures young talent, and they can't misplace their faith now. In Riyan Parag, they have a raw diamond that they acquired in a cut-price deal (INR 20 lakhs at the IPL 2019 auction). Instead of discarding the diamond because it isn't shiny enough right now, RR must polish it until it is.

During of the mega-auction next year, Parag will be a hot property, assuming he isn't retained by RR. But until then, the franchise needs to stick by the immensely talented teenager and give him the confidence he needs to make the impact everyone knows he can.

