IPL 2021: Match 40 - SRH vs RR: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 40th match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Monday, September 27, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Both teams are coming off defeats to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC), respectively, and will aim to win for different reasons.

SRH are at the bottom of the table with one win from nine games, and their season looks finished, although there's still a mathematical chance for them to stay alive.

They'll start trying new combinations and should play for pride, making them a threatening opposition to face. RR, on the other hand, are one of five teams fighting for the third and fourth playoff spots after RCB's twin defeats blew the points table wide open.

SRH lost by five runs to PBKS in a low-scoring thriller at Sharjah. RR, meanwhile, were outplayed by DC and succumbed to a 33-run defeat in Abu Dhabi.

Despite a good showing with the ball, SRH's batting let them down once more, with only Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Holder looking comfortable on a sluggish and slow surface.

While Holder's sixes gave SRH hope, it was too much to do in the end, with the PBKS bowlers hitting the correct lengths for the most part.

RR chose to bowl first after winning the toss and bowled well to restrict a powerful DC batting lineup to 154/6. However, they lost early wickets, with Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan bowling well with the new ball.

Sanju Samson and Mahipal Lomror were at the crease at the end of the powerplay, with their score at 21/3.

The spinners put the choke on in the middle overs, and RR couldn't get back into the game. While Sanju Samson did well to finish on an unbeaten 53-ball 70, the other batters couldn't step up and deliver in combination with him.

The last time these sides met, RR cruised to a win courtesy of a Jos Buttler hundred. With lots on the line for one side and not much for the other, we could get an interesting match on Monday.

IPL 2021: SRH vs RR Match Details

Date: September 27, 2021 (Monday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Weather Forecast

It should be a warm and sunny evening in Dubai with an average temperature of around 35 degrees celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai has looked good for batting, with plenty of pace and not much turn. We could be in for a high-scoring game, considering the average bowling from both sides.

Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Holder delivered with both ball and bat for SRH. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Jason Holder was the star performer for SRH against PBKS as the rest of their batting unit failed to deliver. Their bowlers did a decent job and should retain their places in the team.

Kedar Jadhav had another bad outing and Abhishek Sharma could come in for him. Virat Singh is also a decent contender to replace Jadhav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (C), Abdul Samad, Virat Singh/ Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Sandeep Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals

Samson was the only batter who delivered for RR against DC. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Evin Lewis could return to the top of the order for RR, with David Miller likely to miss out. Tabraiz Shamsi made his debut against DC, but Morris should return to the side for the more pace-friendly Dubai surface.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis/ David Miller, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris/Tabraiz Shamsi, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Chetan Sakariya.

IPL 2021: SRH vs RR Match Prediction

While SRH will play without pressure, they don't seem to have enough firepower to pose a problem to RR.

There doesn't seem to be a solution for their weak middle order, and while they could get the game down to the wire, it's RR that's likely to walk away with the win.

Prediction: RR to win.

IPL 2021: SRH vs RR - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

