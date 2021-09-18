IPL 2021 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details

Almost four months after BCCI suspended IPL 2021, the competition is all set to resume in the United Arab Emirates. 29 league matches were possible during the first phase of the tournament. Last season's runners-up Delhi Capitals won the most matches (6) in the Indian leg of IPL 2021.

The BCCI altered the IPL 2021 schedule a bit and preponed the reverse fixture between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in the order of the matches. The two high-profile teams will lock horns in Match 30 of the IPL 2021, which will be the first game of the UAE leg.

Here's a look at all the telecast and live streaming details for the remaining IPL games:

India: Star Sports Network (Commentary available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali)

USA and Canada: Willow TV

Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan: Star Sports Network

Australia: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Middle-East and North African Countries (MENA): BeIN Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

New Zealand: Sky Sport

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV (India), Hotstar USA (United States)

Live Streaming: YuppTV (Southeast Asia including Malaysia, Singapore, Europe (Ex United Kingdom, Ireland) & South America)

Which venues will host IPL 2021 matches?

Dubai International Cricket Stadium is one of the three venues for IPL 2021's second phase

Like 2020, three venues across the Gulf nation will host the matches. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are the three venues. The IPL 2021 final is scheduled to happen on October 15 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mumbai Indians won the IPL title in the UAE last year. The Mumbai-based franchise has a chance to complete a hat-trick of wins this season. It will be exciting to see if MI win the title again or if any other team ends their dominance in the league.

