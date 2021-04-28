IPL 2021: Top 3 batting performances in CSK vs SRH matches

In the 23rd match of IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi tonight.

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns, though. While CSK have been in excellent form, winning four of their five games, SRH have won only once in five.

In their last match, CSK ended Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s unbeaten run with a crushing 69-run triumph. Meanwhile, SRH went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) in a thrilling contest that was decided in the Super Over.

In terms of their head-to-head numbers, CSK have a dominant 11-4 record over SRH. Ahead of their latest meeting, let's take a look at three of the memorable batting efforts in matches between the two teams.

#3 David Warner (SRH) 90 not out off 45 - IPL 2014 (in Ranchi)

David Warner Pic: IPLT20.COM

Australian opener David Warner has become an inseparable part of SRH over the years. On a number of occasions, he has single-handedly won games for the franchise. In a clash against CSK in IPL 2014 in MS Dhoni’s hometown of Ranchi, Warner came up with a cracking knock to propel SRH to victory.

After SRH were set a challenging 186 for victory, Warner smashed a brilliant 90 off only 45 balls to ease the path for his team’s triumph. The left-hander slammed 12 fours and three sixes in his innings, as CSK bowlers couldn't make an impact on the swashbuckling batsman.

Five scores of 90-99



90(45) v CSK 2014, Ranchi

91(55) v KKR 2015, Vizag

90*(59) v MI 2016, Hyderabad

92(50) v RCB 2016, Hyderabad

93*(58) v GL 2016, Delhi



David Warner got the MoM award in all these matches.#DavidWarner #SRH #IPL #QuarantineStats https://t.co/Mz0tQBFO5O — Sudheesh (@_sudheesh) May 11, 2020

Advertisement

Warner hit John Hastings for five fours in an over, three of them off consecutive deliveries, as 21 runs came off the sixth over of SRH's chase.

The left-hander was also severe on Mohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. Warner and Shikhar Dhawan (64 not out) featured in an opening stand of 116 in 11.2 overs. SRH lost a few quick wickets after Warner’s dismissal but got home by six wickets with two balls to spare.

Earlier, CSK’s total of 185 for 3 was built around unbeaten half-centuries from David Hussey (50 not out off 33) and MS Dhoni (57 not out off 41). Opener Dwayne Smith scored a quick 47 off 28, but Warner was too good for CSK on the day.

#2 Ambati Rayudu (CSK) 100 not out off 62 - IPL 2018 (in Pune)

Ambati Rayudu Pic: IPLT20.COM

Although his India career never took off, Ambati Rayudu has been a key player for CSK over the past few years. In an IPL 2018 encounter against SRH in Pune, he scored a thrilling 100 off only 62 balls as CSK chased down 180 in an emphatic fashion.

Advertisement

Rayudu whacked seven fours and as many sixes in his innings as SRH bowlers were sent on a leather hunt. The CSK batsman was especially severe on left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan and pacer Siddarth Kaul, who went for 41 and 40 runs in four and three overs, respectively.

On this Day in 2018,

Rayudu scored his 1st Ever IPL 100 against SRH!



Some interesting facts & stats regarding Ambati Rayudu's fabulous 2018 season with Chennai Super Kings:



A Thread:👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/Q84RJxoG5q — Billgates Billu (@BillgatesBillu) May 13, 2020

Rayudu was the dominant partner in an opening stand of 134, with Shane Watson (57 off 35) in 13.3 overs. After Watson’s dismissal, Suresh Raina fell cheaply before Rayudu and captain Dhoni (20 not out off 14) guided CSK home in 19 overs, with eight wickets in hand.

Earlier, SRH’s total of 179 for 4 was built around Shikhar Dhawan’s 79 off 49 and Kane Williamson’s 39-ball 51. Deepak Hooda also chipped in with an unbeaten 21 off 11. It was a competitive total, but Rayudu’s brilliant knock meant that was inadequate on the day.

#1 Brendon McCullum (CSK) 100 not out off 56 - IPL 2015 (in Chennai)

Brendon McCullum Pic: IPLT20.COM

Advertisement

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum will forever be associated with the blistering 158 he smashed in the first-ever IPL match in 2008. A few years later, in 2015, he hammered an unbeaten 100 for CSK against SRH in Chennai.

After CSK batted first on winning the toss, McCullum feasted on the SRH bowlers. He hammered seven fours and nine sixes, finishing on exactly 100 off 56 balls. In the 12th over of the CSK innings, McCullum tore into Ishant Sharma, dispatching him for two sixes and a four. In the next over, McCullum smashed Karn Sharma for consecutive sixes.

💯 2015 IPL. Brendon McCullum. 100*. 56 balls.



💥 2:03 for two ridiculous ramp shots back-to-back off Boult. pic.twitter.com/O59GmODIUO — The Googly Cricket (@officialgoogly) April 11, 2020

McCullum brought up his century off the last ball of the innings, scampering for a single as CSK finished on 209 for 4. Apart from McCullum, captain Dhoni also chipped in with a quickfire 29-ball 53. Among SRH bowlers, Karn Sharma conceded 51 in his four, and Ishant Sharma 46 in three.

Although Warner contributed 53 off 42, SRH were never in the hunt during their chase. They only managed 164 for 6 in their 20 overs, with Mohit Sharma and Dwayne Bravo claiming two wickets apiece.

Brendan McCullum was named 'Player of the Match' for his scintillating innings.