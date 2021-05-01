IPL 2021: Top 3 batting performances in MI vs CSK matches

The greatest rivalry in the IPL will resume when Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 27th match of IPL 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi tonight.

MI have had a mixed campaign in the IPL so far. After six games, they find themselves in fourth place in the points table. CSK, in contrast, are top of the pile, having won five of their six games.

Both MI and CSK are coming off seven-wicket triumphs in their respective previous encounters. While MI got the better of Rajasthan Royals (RR), CSK took care of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

In terms of their head-to-head rivalry, MI have a significant 19-13 lead over CSK. Last season, CSK won their first clash against MI but were thrashed in the next meeting. With both teams set to renew acquaintances tonight, let's take a look at three of the most memorable batting performances in games between MI and CSK over the years.

#3 Michael Hussey (CSK) 86 not out off 58 - IPL 2013 Qualifier 1 (in Delhi)

Michael Hussey

Opener Michael Hussey led the way for CSK as the three-time winners floored MI by 48 runs in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2013 in Delhi. After CSK elected to bat first on winning the toss, Hussey slammed a scintillating 86 not out in 58 balls.

The left-hander hit ten fours and two sixes during his dominating innings as no MI bowler could make trouble Hussey on the day. The first ball of the match from Mitchell Johnson was a full-toss at Hussey’s pads, which the batsman caressed through midwicket for a four to set the tone of his innings.

#CSKvsMI :Michael Hussey 86 off 58 balls. Suresh Raina 82 off 42 balls. #CSK: 192/1(20). A sure lost for #MI (no #Sachin ). — Navajit Saikia (@NavajitSaikia) May 21, 2013

Hussey cracked back-to-back boundaries off Lasith Malinga in the fifth over as CSK got off to an impressive start. After crossing his fifty, the left-hander hooked Kieron Pollard for a six. His second six came in the last over of the CSK innings bowled by Malinga, with Hussey guiding a yorker-length delivery over short fine leg.

Earlier, Hussey and Suresh Raina (82 not out off 42) featured in an unbroken second-wicket stand of 140 to lift CSK to a challenging 192 for 1 in their allotted 20 overs. Dwayne Smith cracked 68 off 28 for MI in response. However, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo claimed three wickets apiece as MI collapsed and were bowled out for 144.

#2 Kieron Pollard (MI) 60 not out off 32 - IPL 2013 Final (in Kolkata)

Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard played a game-changing knock on the big stage as MI lifted the IPL title for the first time, defeating CSK in the final in Kolkata in 2013. The under-pressure Pollard, who underwhelmed with a string of low scores that season, hammered 60 not out off only 32 balls as MI compiled a competitive 148 for 9.

After electing to bat first on winning the toss, MI crumbled to 52 for 4 in the tenth over, after which Pollard took over, smashing seven fours and three sixes in an excellent counter-attacking knock. Pollard’s first six came when he lofted Ravichandran Ashwin over long-on in the 13th over of the MI innings.

Pollard then hammered Ravindra Jadeja for two fours in an over as MI began to get a move on. The MI innings ended on a high as Pollard blasted fellow West Indian Dwayne Bravo for consecutive sixes off the last two balls of the MI innings - the first off a full-toss and the second off a slower ball.

Apart from Pollard, Ambati Rayudu contributed 37 as MI gave themselves a decent total to defend. Lasith Malinga (2 for 22), Mitchell Johnson (2 for 19) and Harbhajan Singh (2 for 14) then rocked CSK as the chasing side collapsed to 39 for 6. Despite captain MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 63, CSK went down tamely, falling short by 23 runs.

#1 Sanath Jayasuriya (MI) 114 not out off 48 - IPL 2008 (in Mumbai)

Sanath Jayasuriya

Sanath Jayasuriya was in the zone, as he clobbered a belligerent 114 not out off only 48 balls in an IPL 2008 game in Mumbai against CSK. MI were set a competitive target of 157, but Jayasuriya made a complete mockery of the chase, helping his team romp home in 13.5 overs.

Jayasuriya blasted 11 sixes and nine fours during his blazing knock. The left-hander got into his boundary-hitting act from the second over, slashing Albie Morkel for a four and a six. Jayasuriya then took on Manpreet Gony, hammering him for three sixes in an over.

21 runs came off the next over bowled by Morkel as MI raced to 78 for no loss at the end of six overs. Jayasuriya whacked Morkel for two maximums and two fours, breezing his way to 50 off 25 balls.

With the result of the game becoming a foregone conclusion, Jayasuriya brought up his century off 45 deliveries with consecutive sixes off fellow Sri Lankan Chamara Kapugedera. He slammed another six and followed that up with two more fours as MI romped home in an emphatic fashion.

For the record, MI won by nine wickets and 37 balls to spare. Earlier, Dhawal Kulkarni (3 for 33) and Dwayne Bravo (2 for 37) bowled well to keep CSK down to 156 for 6. Shaun Pollock bowled an exceptional spell, conceding only nine in his four overs.

A target of 157 could have been competitive for MI, but Sanath Jayasuriya made that look minuscule, thanks to his spectacular hitting on the day.