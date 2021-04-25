IPL 2021: Top 3 batting performances in SRH vs DC matches

In the 20th match of IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight.

Both SRH and DC have had contrasting fortunes in IPL 2021 so far. SRH lost their first three games before getting on the winning trail. Meanwhile, DC have won three of their four games, going down only to Rajasthan Royals (RR).

In their most recent encounter, SRH beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by nine wickets to get off the mark this season. Meanwhile, DC got the better of defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets, putting up a good all-round show.

SRH have an 11-7 head-to-head record over DC. Last year, DC lost both league games to SRH but came back strongly to beat the 2016 champions in the second Qualifier.

With SRH and DC all set to renew acquaintances in Chennai tonight, let’s look back at three of the most impressive batting performances in matches between the two teams.

#3 Aaron Finch (SRH) 88 not out off 53 - IPL 2014 (in Dubai)

Aaron Finch

Turning out for SRH in IPL 2014, Aaron Finch bludgeoned his way to 88 not out off only 53 balls against DC in Dubai. Finch went on the rampage after SRH won the toss and opted to bat first.

Opening the innings, the Australian slammed eight fours and four sixes as SRH posted a challenging total of 184 for 1 on the board. Finch and Shikhar Dhawan (33 off 22) featured in a 56-run stand for the opening wicket to set the stage for a big total.

Finch then combined with his compatriot David Warner (58 not out off 45) in an unbroken 128-run stand for the second wicket. Warner hit three fours and as many sixes during his breezy knock.

Aaron Finch shines bright for Sunrisers Hyderabad:



Aaron Finch 88 not out for just 53 balls(8 fours & 4 sixes)... http://t.co/IYKT0v7wNF — Aussie Cricket (@CricketAussie) April 25, 2014

DC bowlers suffered in the wake of SRH’s onslaught, with Jaydev Unadkat going for 43 in his four overs, Wayne Parnell for 38 and Laxmi Shukla for 21 in his two.

Nevertheless, DC put up a tough fight in their chase. Murali Vijay (52) and Quinton de Kock (48) added 99 in 11.2 overs for the opening wicket, but DC agonisingly fell short by four runs.

The DC middle order failed to capitalise on the team's good start. Despite cameos from Jean-Paul Duminy (20 not out off 7) and Manoj Tiwary (23 not out off 13), DC came up short of their target.

#2 Kane Williamson (SRH) 89 off 51 - IPL 2019 (in Hyderabad)

Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson played a top-class innings of 89 off 51 balls for SRH against DC in an IPL 2019 game in Hyderabad. Batting first after winning the toss, SRH put up an impressive 191 for 4 on the board.

SRH lost Warner (4) cheaply, after which Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan (70 off 50) featured in a 136-run stand for the second wicket. The New Zealander was at his aggressive best, smashing six fours and as many as five sixes. Dhawan complemented Williamson by hitting seven fours and a six.

IPL 2017: Kane Williamson returns to IPL 10 with a fine 51-ball 89 https://t.co/Moov9d4ns1 pic.twitter.com/CjVeyaH8xj — $@ch!n kum@₹ (@KumarSk955524) April 19, 2017

SRH managed to put up a challenging score on the board despite Chris Morris’ 4 for 26. Angelo Mathews and Amit Mishra were highly expensive for DC, conceding 41 and 33 runs in their three overs, respectively.

DC only managed 176 for 5 in response. Shreyas Iyer made an unbeaten 50 off 31. Sanju Samson scored 42, while Karun Nair and Mathews contributed 33 and 31 respectively. But that wasn’t enough to take DC past the finish line.

#1 Rishabh Pant (DC) 128 not out off 63 - IPL 2018 (in Delhi)

Rishabh Pant

The aggressive Rishabh Pant struck a magnificent hundred for DC against SRH in an IPL 2018 game. Unfortunately, that ended up being one of the best knocks in the competition in a losing cause.

Batting first after winning the toss, DC had crumbled to 43 for 3, losing Prithvi Shaw (9), Jason Roy (11) and Shreyas Iyer (3) cheaply. Pant, though, led a tremendous fightback, slamming an unbeaten 128 off only 63 balls.

The left-hander smashed 15 fours and seven sixes to single-handedly lift his team to a challenging total of 187 for 5. Harshal Patel’s 17-ball 24 was the only other notable contribution for DC.

Among SRH bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was hit for 51 in his four overs, while Siddarth Kaul went for 48. Shakib Al Hasan was the best bowler on display for SRH, registering figures of 2 for 27.

Really special innings from Rishabh. Those were not bad balls from Bhuvi in the last over barring the last full toss, but Rishabh Pant is really special and I hope he is nurtured well. #DDvSRH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 10, 2018

In response, SRH lost Alex Hales early in their chase. However, Dhawan blasted an unbeaten 92 off 50, while Williamson eased his way to 83 not out off 53 balls as SRH romped home in what looked like a tough chase.

While Dhawan smashed nine fours and four sixes, Williamson hit eight fours and two maximums. SRH cruised to victory by nine wickets in 18.5 overs. Among DC bowlers, Liam Plunkett went for 41 in his four, while Trent Boult conceded 43 in 3.5.

Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson’s brilliance not only won the game for SRH, but the duo also put Rishabh Pant’s fabulous innings in the shade.