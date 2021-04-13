IPL 2021: Top 3 bowling performances in KKR vs MI matches

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the fifth match of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight (April 13).

Maintaining their tradition of being slow starters in the competition, MI went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their IPL 2021 opener by two wickets.

Meanwhile, KKR managed to overcome Sunrisers Hyderabad on the back of a scintillating batting performance. Nitish Rana (80 off 56) and Rahul Tripathi (53 off 29) sizzled as KKR downed SRH by ten runs.

MI have a dominant head-to-head record against KKR, losing only six times in 27 meetings. Last season, MI did the double over KKR.

As MI and KKR get ready to renew acquaintances on Tuesday, let's take a look at three of the best bowling performances in contests between the two teams.

#3 Shaun Pollock (MI) 3 for 12 - IPL 2008 (in Mumbai)

South African legend Shaun Pollock was one of the early bowling heroes for MI in the IPL. In the inaugural edition of the competition in 2008, Pollock scythed through the KKR batting line-up with exceptional figures of 3 for 12.

MI won the toss and decided to bowl first in the game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Pollock took out KKR opener Salman Butt for 13, as the left-hander edged an away-going delivery to slip. He then had David Hussey (2) caught behind with a good-length delivery.

Mumbai Indians' dominance against KKR started from here in 2008



KKR were rolled over for 67 and Mumbai got over the line courtesy Shaun Pollock 4-0-12-3 and Jayasuriya 48* (17) with 87 balls to spare. That was a proper Hammering. 🛠#MIvKKR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/Sva4gjMIEl — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) October 16, 2020

Pollock had his third when Mohammad Hafeez (5) edged one that seamed away to second slip as KKR crumbled to 28 for 4. They could never recover and folded up for a paltry 67 all out in 15.2 overs, their lowest total in the IPL.

Dwayne Bravo, Rohan Raje and Dominic Thornely helped themselves to two wickets apiece as KKR endured a horror day with the bat. MI cruised to victory by eight wickets, with Sanath Jayasuriya cracking an unbeaten 48 off only 17 balls.

#2 Sunil Narine (KKR) 4 for 15 - IPL 2012 (in Mumbai)

In the early years of the IPL, Sunil Narine became a sensation with his magical bowling spells. He bamboozled the best in the world with his wonderful variations. Narine is still part of KKR, but with a remodelled bowling action, and isn’t the bowler he once used to be.

Coming back to the 2012 version of Narine, he ran through a strong MI batting line-up with spectacular figures of 4 for 15 in 3.1 overs. KKR batted first in the match in Mumbai and were restricted to 140 for 7 as only Manoj Tiwary (41) made a decent contribution.

Sunil Narine gets the Man of the Match for his brilliant spell of 4-15 in 3.1 overs. #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 16, 2012

MI would have been confident of chasing down the modest total. However, Narine made life difficult for the batsmen and spun KKR to victory.

Narine’s first wicket in the game was that of Sachin Tendulkar (27). The mystery spinner cleaned the batting legend, who went back to cut and inside-edged onto his stumps.

Rohit Sharma (12) did not pick a slower one and lobbed one straight up in the air. Harbhajan Singh (1) was caught at long-on, and RP Singh was picked up at deep midwicket, as MI tried to slog Narine unsuccessfully.

MI were eventually cleaned up for 108 in 19.1 overs.

#1 Karn Sharma (MI) 4 for 16 - IPL 2017 Qualifier 2 (in Bengaluru)

A surprise name at the top. MI leg-spinner Karn Sharma ran through the KKR batting line-up with superb figures of 4 for 16 in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2017 in Bengaluru.

MI fielded first in the game after winning the toss. Sharma gave Narine (10), who was opening the batting, a dose of his own medicine, having him stumped with a googly.

KKR captain Gautam Gambhir (12) tried to loft Sharma against the turn but only succeeded in finding deep midwicket.

MI giants will face the Supergiants in the ViVo IPL final! Inspiring spell 4/16 for Karn Sharma helped MI to seal qualifier 2. #IPL pic.twitter.com/ioFlgATO0m — Arsalan Shahid (@iamarsalan18) May 19, 2017

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme was pinged right in front of the stumps with a googly and perished lbw on the first ball he faced. Ishank Jaggi (28) took on a flighted delivery from the leg-spinner, only to find long-on, as Sharma had his fourth.

Jasprit Bumrah also performed brilliantly with 3 for 7 as MI rolled over KKR for 107. Rohit Sharma’s men chased down the target with six wickets in hand. After KKR struck some early blows, Krunal Pandya guided MI home with an unbeaten 45 off 30 balls.